Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,446 in the last 365 days.

ShowStoppers gears up for in-person Official Press Event at IFA 2022

ShowStoppers logo

ShowStoppers logo

600+ journalists from 62 countries registered to date; Exhibitors include Lenovo, Nokia, Roku, Jabra, many more

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShowStoppers®, http://www.showstoppers.com, is gearing up to go live and in person again, introducing journalists from around the world to new tech for work, home and play at ShowStoppers @ IFA, the official press event of the global trade show in Berlin, Germany.

The ShowStoppers media reception is scheduled for Thursday, 1 September, in the South Hall at Messe Berlin – previewing the latest innovations one day before the IFA show floor open for business.

More than 600 journalists from 62 countries are registered so far to attend the press event.

Dozens of exhibitors, including Acronis, AVM, Business France, Invoxia, Jabra, Lenovo, MyHixel, Nokia/Streamview, Netatmo, Riley Scooters, Roku, Schneider Electric, Targus Europe, Yale, Yubico, Zagg, and more, will introduce and demo new products and services innovations -- from smart cities to smart TVs and set-top boxes, artificial intelligence to hearing aids, digital health to mobile devices, mobility to security.

“We are excited to return to Berlin as navigate past the pandemic back to in person events,” said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. “We look forward to seeing many new and returning faces. Companies are telling us how much they look forward to connecting again with journalists, to launch new products, services and apps, to share product demos, to drive brand awareness, and generate news coverage and product reviews.”

ShowStoppers press events organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to robotics, apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events in person and online at ShowStoppers TV, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936-8530.

Steve Leon
ShowStoppers
+1 3109368530
email us here

You just read:

ShowStoppers gears up for in-person Official Press Event at IFA 2022

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.