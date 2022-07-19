ShowStoppers gears up for in-person Official Press Event at IFA 2022

ShowStoppers logo

600+ journalists from 62 countries registered to date; Exhibitors include Lenovo, Nokia, Roku, Jabra, many more

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShowStoppers®, http://www.showstoppers.com, is gearing up to go live and in person again, introducing journalists from around the world to new tech for work, home and play at ShowStoppers @ IFA, the official press event of the global trade show in Berlin, Germany.

The ShowStoppers media reception is scheduled for Thursday, 1 September, in the South Hall at Messe Berlin – previewing the latest innovations one day before the IFA show floor open for business.

More than 600 journalists from 62 countries are registered so far to attend the press event.

Dozens of exhibitors, including Acronis, AVM, Business France, Invoxia, Jabra, Lenovo, MyHixel, Nokia/Streamview, Netatmo, Riley Scooters, Roku, Schneider Electric, Targus Europe, Yale, Yubico, Zagg, and more, will introduce and demo new products and services innovations -- from smart cities to smart TVs and set-top boxes, artificial intelligence to hearing aids, digital health to mobile devices, mobility to security.

“We are excited to return to Berlin as navigate past the pandemic back to in person events,” said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. “We look forward to seeing many new and returning faces. Companies are telling us how much they look forward to connecting again with journalists, to launch new products, services and apps, to share product demos, to drive brand awareness, and generate news coverage and product reviews.”

ShowStoppers press events organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to robotics, apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events in person and online at ShowStoppers TV, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936-8530.