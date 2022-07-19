Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,466 in the last 365 days.

$200M Jury Award Reaffirmed After Court Denies All of Malibu’s Post-Trial Motions including its Motion for a New Trial

Ryan Batchelder's Parents with attorneys Don Fountain, Drew Ashby, Julie Littky-Rubin, Ben Whitman, Max Thelen

Justice for Ryan Batchelder was served when a Rabun County jury announced its $200 Million verdict back in August of 2021,”
— Don Fountain, Lead Attorney, Clark Fountain

CLAYTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Justice for Ryan Batchelder was served when a Rabun County jury announced its $200 Million verdict back in August of 2021,” said Don Fountain, lead trial attorney. ”We support the judge’s conclusion that there was no legal basis to proceed with a new trial.”

Malibu LLC has 30-days to decide if it will appeal. If so, they must post a bond for the judgment.

In 2014, the Batchelder family rented a 2000 Malibu Response LX open bow ski boat for a family reunion held at Lake Burton in Rabun County Georgia. While the boat was being operated at about 5-7 mph and properly loaded at a weight hundreds of pounds below the maximum rated capacity, the bow carrying four children swamped washing young Ryan into the water.

In an effort to prevent the boat from sinking, the operator, who did not see Ryan leave the boat, briefly put the boat into reverse, and Ryan became entangled in the boat’s unguarded propeller. He died as a result of drowning and significant injuries causing extensive blood loss.

Following a three-week trial in August 2021, lead counsel, Don Fountain and partners Julie H. Littky-Rubin, Ben J. Whitman, and Georgia Trial Lawyers Drew Ashby and Max Thelen obtained the record-breaking $200M Jury Verdict against Malibu Boats LLC.

Press Release: Firm Obtains $200M Verdict Against Malibu Boats LLC

For more information, contact Don Fountain at 561-899-2144.

Case information:
File No. 2016-CV-0114-C
Rabun County, Georgia

Celia Quitugua
Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin
+1 561-899-2144
cquitugua@clarkfountain.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

$200M Jury Award Reaffirmed After Court Denies All of Malibu’s Post-Trial Motions including its Motion for a New Trial

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.