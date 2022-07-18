Sports Turf Company Kicks Off Georgia High School Football with Corky Kell Classic Sponsorship
Sports facility construction company sponsors event for a fifth consecutive year
This event allows us to engage and interact with current and past clients while supporting the top coaches and athletes in the Southeast.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company, is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Corky Kell Classic for the fifth consecutive year. The four-day event is set to kick off the 2022 high school football season with 11 games at four separate locations.
— Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins
In addition to the football games, Sports Turf will host the coaches' and players' luncheon with a green carpet along with the opportunity for interviews, videos and photos. The luncheons will be held on Monday, Aug. 8 at the Marriott Northwest at Galleria and Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Rome Civic Center.
“We are excited to be a part of Corky Kell Classic for the fifth year in a row,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “This event allows us to engage and interact with current and past clients while supporting the top coaches and athletes in the Southeast.”
The 31st Annual Corky Kell Classic games will be played at the following venues:
Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Johns Creek
- 5:30 p.m. - Kell vs. Cherokee Bluff
- 8:30 p.m. - Johns Creek vs. Parkview
Thursday, Aug. 18 at West Forsyth
- 5:30 p.m. - North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth
- 8:30 p.m. - West Forsyth vs. Archer
Friday, Aug. 19 at Rome
- 2:30 p.m. - Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian
- 5:30 p.m. - Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain
- 8:30 p.m. - Rome vs. Creekside
Saturday, Aug. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 10 a.m. - McEachern vs. North Gwinnett
- 1 p.m. - Brookwood vs. Norcross
- 4 p.m. - Walton vs. Mill Creek
- 7 p.m. - Marietta vs. Grayson
“We are grateful for Sports Turf’s continued support of the Corky Kell Classic and our state’s high school athletes,” Corky Kell Classic Co-owner and Score Atlanta President IJ Rosenburg said. “Sports Turf Company takes great pride in building athletic facilities that showcase our state's top athletes while helping to extend their career through safer field technology.”
Specializing in all different types of sport surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass and artificial turf sports fields, as well as tennis courts and track surfaces. Sports Turf guides schools through the entire process of selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation and ongoing commitment through its lifetime, with a focus on safety, performance and durability.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for more than 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the Southeast. For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net.
