Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Welcome New Agent

Tommy Alligood, Senior Business Advisor, TBA-ENC

Regional Business Brokerage Firm welcomes new agent, Tommy Alligood, on board.

He has a deep understanding of our regional market, great business experience and proven track record of providing the highest level of service to his clients.” — Tony Khoury

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina is excited to announce that Tommy Alligood has joined their team. Alligood has over 35 years of professional experience in strategic planning, business development, sales and marketing, with special expertise within the healthcare and medical device market sectors.

“We are very happy to have Tommy as part of our Transworld team. He has a deep understanding of our regional market, great business experience and proven track record of providing the highest level of service to his clients,” stated Tony Khoury, President of Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC.

Tommy is a native Eastern North Carolinian that grew up in and around family-owned businesses understanding and appreciating the unique dynamics in play. He continues to live, work and play here in Eastern NC, with the goal of attracting and retaining investment in our region and to improve the quality of life within the communities that we serve. Tommy has been married to Mary Bishop Alligood for 37 years and they have two daughters, Madison and Breanna, that live in Raleigh.

More information about Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

At Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, we strive to support economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the Coast. As the world leader in the marketing and sale of businesses and franchises, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory with over 6,000 business listings worldwide.