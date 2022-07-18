Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Analysis of 75+ Companies | DelveInsight

Plaque psoriasis pipeline constitutes 75+ key companies continuously working towards developing 75+ plaque psoriasis treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight. Given the dominance of biologics in the last decade, the current Plaque psoriasis pipeline is surprisingly innovative, both in terms of new mechanisms of action as well as new companies entering the development space.

Plaque psoriasis pipeline constitutes 75+ key companies continuously working towards developing 75+ plaque psoriasis treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight. Given the dominance of biologics in the last decade, the current plaque psoriasis pipeline is surprisingly innovative, both in terms of new mechanisms of action as well as new companies entering the development space.

DelveInsight’s 'Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline plaque psoriasis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the plaque psoriasis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s plaque psoriasis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for plaque psoriasis treatment.

Leading plaque psoriasis companies such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Affibody, Akeso Biopharma, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., DelArrivo, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bio-Thera Solutions, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Meiji Pharma USA Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen, Bioeq GmbH, Can-Fite Biopharma, Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nimbus Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Ono Pharmaceutical, GC Cell Corporation, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, Celltrion, Tianjin Hemay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Sinocelltech, Azora Therapeutics, Biocon, and others are evaluating novel plaque psoriasis treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

Key plaque psoriasis pipeline therapies in various stages of development includes ARQ-151, ABY-035, AK101, DMB-3115, DLX105-DMP, Deucravacitinib, BAT2306, JNJ-77242113, ME3183, ADX-629, ABP 654, GLPG3667, FYB202, CF101, TLL018, NDI-034858, SCD-044, SHR-1314, Bmab1200, PF-07038124, ONO-4685, CT303, Jaktinib, AUR101, CT-P43, Hemay005, IBI112, SCT630, AT193, and others.

In May 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb announced two-year results from the POETYK PSO long-term extension (LTE) trial demonstrating durable efficacy and a consistent safety profile with deucravacitinib treatment in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Clinical efficacy was maintained through up to two years of deucravacitinib treatment, with response rates at Week 60 in the LTE of 77.7% and 58.7% for Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 and static Physicians Global Assessment (sPGA) 0/1 (clear/almost clear skin), respectively.

In April 2022, Amgen announced preliminary results from a Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ABP 654 compared to STELARA® (ustekinumab) in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The study met the primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating no clinically meaningful differences between ABP 654 and STELARA.

In March 2022, Arcutis Biotherapeutics announced new pooled results from the DERMIS Phase III trials of roflumilast cream are available in four abstracts at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting, that took place in Boston, MA. Roflumilast is a selective and highly potent phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor (PDE4) being investigated by Arcutis as a non-steroidal topical treatment for multiple inflammatory skin diseases, including plaque psoriasis.

In March 2022, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. announced that top line data from its Phase III Comfort™ study of Piclidenoson in the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis are scheduled to be released in Q2 2022 due to an unanticipated delay in the collection of study data. The study enrolled more than 400 patients across 30 sites in Europe, Israel, and Canada.

In May 2022, Nimbus Therapeutics announced the presentation of new data from multiple Phase 1 clinical studies of its investigational oral allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, NDI-034858, in both healthy volunteers and patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.Phase 2b clinical studies to evaluate NDI-034858 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (NCT04999839) and active psoriatic arthritis (NCT05153148) are ongoing.

In December 2021, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptance for review of the company's new drug application (NDA) for roflumilast cream for the treatment of psoriasis in adults and adolescents. The FDA assigned the application a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of July 29, 2022.

In May 2021, Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. announced that the bioequivalence of DMB-3115, a proposed ustekinumab biosimilar, had been demonstrated in phase I clinical trial compared to the reference products marketed in Europe and the United States. Meiji also announced the initiation of a phase III multi-regional clinical trial in patients with plaque psoriasis. Those clinical trials are conducted in collaboration with Dong-A Socio Holdings.

The plaque psoriasis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage plaque psoriasis products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the plaque psoriasis pipeline landscape.

Plaque Psoriasis Overview

Psoriasis is the most common immune-mediated inflammatory disease, affecting the skin and joints and being linked with abnormalities in other systems. The most common type of psoriasis, plaque psoriasis, causes dry, itchy, raised skin patches (plaques) coated in scales. There might be a few or many. They are most commonly found on the elbows, knees, lower back, and scalp. The hue of the patches varies based on the skin tone.

The most common plaque psoriasis symptoms are itchiness, skin pain, joint pain, cracked, dry skin, and others. As psoriasis can resemble eczema and other skin conditions, the plaque psoriasis diagnosis can be difficult. The doctor may need to do a biopsy in some circumstances. The current plaque psoriasis treatment options include topical corticosteroids, phototherapy, vitamin D3 analogs, and retinoids.

A snapshot of the Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA ARQ-151 Arcutis Biotherapeutics Preregistration Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitor Topical SHR 1314 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Phase III IL17A protein inhibitor Subcutaneous AK101 Akeso Biopharma Phase III Interleukin 12 inhibitors; Interleukin 23 inhibitors Subcutaneous DMB-3115 Dong-A ST Co., Ltd. Phase III Interleukin 12 and 23 inhibitor Subcutaneous Jaktinib Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Phase II Janus kinase 1,2,3 inhibitors Oral SCD-044 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Phase II Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor agonist Oral NDI 034858 Nimbus Therapeutics Phase II TYK2 kinase inhibitor Oral ME3183 Meiji Pharma Phase II Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitor Oral ABY-035 Affibody Phase II IL17A protein inhibitor Subcutaneous CT 303 GC Cell Corporation Phase I Cell replacement Intravenous

Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutics Assessment

The plaque psoriasis pipeline report proffers an integral view of the plaque psoriasis emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Oral, Intranasal, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Inhalation, Oral, Intranasal, Parenteral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: IL17A protein inhibitors, Interleukin 23 inhibitors, Janus kinase 1,2,3 inhibitors, Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor agonists, Cell replacements, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Interleukin 23 inhibitors

Key Plaque Psoriasis Companies : Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Affibody, Akeso Biopharma, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., DelArrivo, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bio-Thera Solutions, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Meiji Pharma USA Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen, Bioeq GmbH, Can-Fite Biopharma, Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nimbus Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Ono Pharmaceutical, GC Cell Corporation, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, Celltrion, Tianjin Hemay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Sinocelltech, Azora Therapeutics, Biocon, and others

Key Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Therapies: ARQ-151, ABY-035, AK101, DMB-3115, DLX105-DMP, Deucravacitinib, BAT2306, JNJ-77242113, ME3183, ADX-629, ABP 654, GLPG3667, FYB202, CF101, TLL018, NDI-034858, SCD-044, SHR-1314, Bmab1200, PF-07038124, ONO-4685, CT303, Jaktinib, AUR101, CT-P43, Hemay005, IBI112, SCT630, AT193, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6.1 ARQ-151: Arcutis Biotherapeutics 7. Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 AK101: Akeso Biopharma 8. Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 NDI 034858: Nimbus Therapeutics 9. Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 CT 303: GC Cell Corporation 10. Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

