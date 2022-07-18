Physician Growth Partners Welcomes James Perrone as Vice President

Submit Release
Physician Growth Partners, a leading healthcare transaction advisory firm, is growing with the addition of James Perrone as Vice President.

All of us are excited to welcome James Perrone to the PGP team. James brings significant healthcare transaction experience as well as strong valuation and analysis knowledge.”
— Michael Kroin
CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”), a leading healthcare transaction advisory firm, continues to grow and is pleased to announce the addition of James Perrone as Vice President. James will help execute sell-side transaction mandates for PGP clients.

Prior to joining Physician Growth Partners, James spent four years as an associate with investment banking firms Lincoln International and Colonnade Advisors, both in Chicago. At Lincoln, James supported one of the firm’s healthcare/medtech sub-verticals, specializing in advising entrepreneurs and private equity groups on M&A transactions.

“All of us are excited to welcome James Perrone to the PGP team. James brings significant healthcare transaction experience as well as strong valuation and analysis knowledge. He will expand our team’s ability to provide exceptional leadership to physician groups, helping them to achieve their goals and succession plans through transactions with private equity,” noted PGP Managing Partner, Michael Kroin.

“James’ addition burnishes PGP’s position as the leading advisor to physician-owned businesses. Given his robust experience in healthcare and related businesses, James will further enhance the value and level of service PGP provides to clients,” added PGP Managing Partner, Ezra Simons.

“I am excited to join the Physician Growth Partners team. In just a few years, Michael and Ezra have built an attractive and effective group of professionals that I am proud to be part of,” said Mr. Perrone.

About Physician Growth Partners
Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active national healthcare advisory firms dedicated to representing physician platforms in transactions with private equity. From offices in Chicago and Boston, PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, delivering an optimal outcome for its clients.

