Virginia Department of Corrections Recognizes Probation and Parole Officers

Press Release July 18, 2022

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is celebrating the hard work and dedication of its Probation and Parole Officers this week, honoring the dedicated staff who help deliver long-lasting public safety and support successful reentry for offenders across the Commonwealth.

VADOC’s Probation and Parole Officers work in every corner of the Old Dominion, providing world-class supervision and promoting positive changes among offenders. Probation and Parole Officers play a key role in the criminal justice system, collaborating with courts, local and regional jails, state and local law enforcement, and countless community organizations throughout Virginia.

“Our Probation and Parole Officers are the best in the nation,” said VADOC Director Harold Clarke. “The assistance and guidance they provide to the people they supervise is critical to ensuring public safety in Virginia and a major factor of our rock-bottom rate of recidivism. We owe them a debt of gratitude for their efforts in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

VADOC maintains the second-lowest rate of recidivism in the country at just 22.3 percent and Virginia has been one of the best-performing states in the country for several years.

Virginia’s Probation and Parole Officers serve in 43 districts throughout the state and supervise more than 60,000 individuals.