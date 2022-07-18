Flags ordered to half-staff in mourning for Bernalillo County first responders

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday ordered all flags in the state of New Mexico to half-staff in mourning for four Bernalillo County first responders killed in a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crash on Saturday.

Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, and Deputy Michael Levinson, all of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and Bernalillo County Fire Department Rescue Specialist Matthew King were killed in a helicopter crash in the line of duty on July 16 while assisting with firefighting efforts in San Miguel County.

The executive order directing all flags in New Mexico to half-staff from Monday, July 18, through sundown Friday, July 22, can be found here.

The governor issued the following statement:

“I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty. These were four dedicated public servants who were doing what New Mexico’s first responders do day in and day out: working tirelessly to serve and protect their fellow New Mexicans. On behalf of the people of New Mexico, I extend my deepest gratitude to these four brave men, and my deepest sympathy to their families, friends and colleagues.

“As we await additional details on the investigation, my office has offered every available support and assistance to the sheriff’s office and the county. State resources are fully available to assist the ongoing investigation.”