CoCo Vodka Wins Best in Class - Officially the Best Vodka RTD of 2022
CoCo Vodka Wins Best in Class and Double Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition - The World's Largest Spirit CompetitionSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coconut water isn't just for staying hydrated, now you can get drunk off it too. Make room in your cooler this summer, CoCo Vodka Original just won Best in Class at the finals of the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, the largest spirit competition in the world. This makes CoCo Vodka the Best Vodka RTD (Ready-To-Drink) cocktail of 2022, and if you haven't tried it yet, it's a game changer. The hard coconut water is a staple of summer, combining real fresh coconut water with booze, keeping you hydrated all day long.
Filled with essential nutrients and natural electrolytes, coconut water has seen a boom over the last few years. Often called "Nature's Gatorade", it's found its place in many athletes bags, beach coolers, and sports fields. Mixing booze with coconut water is only natural, letting you drink and stay hydrated at the same time.
Hard coconut water hasn't gone unnoticed, with brands like Captain Morgan and Vita Coco set to launch their own version of spiked coconut water next year. Competition is healthy though, and CoCo Vodka toppled some pretty big brands, such as Cutwater, CANTEEN, Deep Eddy, and High Noon to become the Best Vodka RTD of the year. As Hard Seltzers and RTDs continue to rise, hard coconut water is expected to become a staple of liquor stores, giving health conscious and cocktail drinkers alike a new, tasty option.
Winning San Francisco World Spirits Competition is no small news. The spirits competition is the largest in the world, with over 5000 spirits and RTDs entered this year alone. Over 70 judges evaluated the entrants over 2 weeks, with the finalists being announced last month. The spirits competition saw more RTD entries this year than ever before. Even with this fierce competition, CoCo Vodka Original won Double Gold and Best in Class, and CoCo Rum took home Silver.
Hard coconut water is a space to watch in the coming years, and only time will tell if new competition will have what it takes to best the award-winning Original Hard Coconut Water.
