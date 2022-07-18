Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 18, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of July 18 will include the following: 

Monday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 19: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend a Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly meeting, Aspen, CO.

Wednesday, July 20 to Friday, July 22: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) Summer Meeting, Chicago, IL.

Saturday, July 23 at 7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will be the keynote speaker at the South Carolina Hunters and Landowners for the Hungry Annual Dinner, Philadelphia Baptist Church, 3119 SC-56, Pauline, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 11, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of July 11, 2022, included:

Monday, July 11

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

10:30 AM: Economic development call.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference with state and local officials to announce plans to utilize federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the USS Yorktown at Patriots Point in Charleston Harbor, Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, July 13

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

11:45 AM: Constituent meeting.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a recorded interview with Gayle Manchin, Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair to discuss economic development initiatives in the Appalachia region of South Carolina.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in the 27th Annual South Carolina Preservation Awards, first floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference, Myrtle Beach Marriott Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes, The Atlantic Ballroom, 8400 Costa Verde Drive, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

