State, Local Leaders to Discuss Efforts to Address Opioid Crisis, Prevent Overdose Deaths

West Chester, Pa (July 18, 2022) – State, county, and local leaders will hold a press conference to discuss ongoing efforts to address the opioid crisis and prevent overdose deaths in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, July 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in West Chester.

Those scheduled to speak at the press conference are as follows:

State Senator Carolyn Comitta

Steve Ross, Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP)

Chester County Commissioner’s Chair Marian Moskowitz

Miss Pennsylvania Alysa Bainbridge

Denise Wroten, Treasurer of the West Chester Business Improvement District

Ben Fileccia, Senior Director of Operations, Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association

The press conference will take place prior to a free community naloxone training that is being offered to the public, including individuals, businesses, community organizations, restaurant and hospitality employees

The training is being supported by the DDAP, the Chester County Department of Drug and Alcohol Services, the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, the West Chester Business Improvement District, and Good Fellowship Ambulance and EMS Training Institute.

Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is a medication that can rapidly reverse an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids.

Since 2014, previous Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and current Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, signed standing orders allowing members of the general public and first responders to obtain naloxone from their local pharmacy. More recently, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency partnered with Prevention Point Pittsburgh and NEXT Distro to support a statewide mail-based naloxone program for individuals to request medication for personal use.

The press conference is open to the public and media coverage is encouraged.

The Oscar Lasko YMCA is located at 1 E. Chestnut Street in West Chester. Public parking is available directly across the street in the Chestnut Street Garage.

