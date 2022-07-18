Mobile Marketing Market Research Report 2021 by Regional Outlook, Outlook, Trends, and Forecasts 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile marketing market size reached USD 66.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for immediate engagement solutions is a key factor expected to drive global mobile marketing market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for evaluating effectiveness of marketing campaign in real-time is expected to further propel global mobile marketing market revenue growth going ahead. Increasing social media networking sites and social media advertising are other factors expected to boost global mobile marketing market revenue growth in the near future.

The report assesses the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the Mobile marketing market in the coming years. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market. It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for mobile marketing solutions such as QR codes, SMS, MMS, mobile web, push notifications, in-app messages, location-based marketing, and others is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption mobile marketing among large enterprises as a strategy to reach potential of a larger audience while also increasing brand value.

Increasing number of mobile phone users using mobile search engines frequently is expected to drive revenue growth of the mobile web segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global mobile marketing market during the forecast period.

The BFSI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of mobile marketing solutions and services in the BFSI sector.

The Global Mobile marketing market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

The prominent players participating in this industry include:

Google LLC, Inmobi Technology Services Private Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Marketo, Inc., Amobee, Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited), Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Chartboost Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Twitter Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile marketing market on the basis of component, organization size, solution, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

QR Codes

SMS

MMS

Mobile Web

Push Notifications

In-App Messages

Location Based Marketing

Others

Global Mobile marketing market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What Is Covered In The Report:

Standard Deliverables:

Mobile marketing market Size in both revenue and volume

Driving and Restraining Forces of the Dating Services market

Segmental analysis broken down into various subcategories

Mobile marketing market Share Analysis of top competitors

New Product Entry Strategies

Location Analysis

Mobile marketing market Forecast and Growth Projections

Our USPs

Value chain and competitive matrix analysis

Production and consumption trend analysis

Regulatory compliance impacts on production process

Alternative material sources and processes

Customer Mapping Strategies

Reduction in utilization rate of facilities

Raw material procurement sources

Devising alternative chemical routes for enhanced efficiency

