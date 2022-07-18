247 Health Club is launching the first of its kind approach to fitness and wellness

247 Health Club, Grand Opening 247 Health Club Partners

Grand opening of the first techno health club by 247 Health Club in partnership with Top Doctors, Top Trainers, Motivational Speakers and Nutritionists

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 247 Health Club Grand Opening Silver Lake Los Angeles, CA (7/23/2022) in partnership with Top Doctors, Top Trainers, Motivational Speakers, Nutritionists, and other experts is proud to announce the grand opening of its first techno health club.

“With 247 Health Club, Advanced Wearables Inc (AWI) and LM Fitness we believe in health and wellness for everyone. It is our mission to help people from all walks of life to take better control of their health”, says Abigail Aboitiz, founder and CEO of 247 Health Solutions.

247 Health Club, AWI, and LM Fitness assembled under one roof, resemble Forward Thinkers and embody ways of adopting technology in our day-to-day lives which results in significant improvement for all of us.

The power delivered through this trilogy partnership represents the kind of health and vitality we all must aspire to achieve and maintain. A new way to be proactive and a time saver.

On opening day, July 23rd,2022, 247 Health Club will be hosting workouts such as Zumba, strength training, full-body workout, and more, from 9 am-4 pm. The gathering will kick start with the world-renown physician William P Stanford MD Ph.D. FACP, the Founder and Chief Medical/Scientific Officer of Beverly Hills Institute for Precision Medicine, followed by the launch of an educational podcast “A Cup Of “ that will put everyone at the edge of their seat. The podcast is hosted by Eric Funderwhite, a well-known regenerative medicine educator and entrepreneur whose passion for helping lives are beyond comprehension.

All activities will be streamed live via ViewStub. “We are inviting all neighboring cities to meet our fellow health enthusiasts to witness and share our passion for health, and raise awareness on ways we can maintain a high standard of health.

247 Health Club and AWI are technology and service-driven companies with the mission of providing goods and services that improve the quality of life for everyone. AWI is an industry leader in performance-enhancing EMS power suits, health apps, fitness wearables, and health regimens that improves overall health and wellness.

247 Health Club’s Crown Jewels are Veyetals and SenSights a Safe2Work health intelligence solution built on the SenSights.AI platform by MarkiTech in partnership with Abigail Aboitiz co-founder and Managing Partner in both entities.

In addition, these health apps are built into a revolutionary telecommunications provider “AXIA Tel”, designed to protect your privacy with encrypted smartphones, and peer-to-peer decentralized internet hardware with leading global network coverage, to keep you connected.

It truly is the smartest and very first-to-market approach to one’s lifestyle, and it completes well a circle of care. This is the best way to protect organizations from spreading infection in a non-invasive real-time risk monitoring and health screening to ensure employees and workplaces operate safely all in one solution. Most people are unaware that they have these options so we want to show how everyone can, says Ms. Aboitiz.

The key difference that Veyetals and SenSights bring to the equation is that it is a 360-degree solution. From onboarding to monitoring and reaching out to members with push notifications features to encourage them to stay active and in control of their health with the capability to reach out to their physicians electronically via Your Doctors Online. It is a state-of-the-art turnkey solution to fit everyone's needs to take control of their health properly. Other notable - features include facial recognition, market agnostic, HIPAA compliant cloud-based system, a dashboard that can be accessed from anywhere, and customizable features tailored to each provider’s members roster.

“In addition to this incredible ecosystem, we are a wellness health club devoted to non-invasive procedures and healthcare modalities designed to reset, replenish and regenerate. Our services range from IV hydration, Red Light treatments, Weight loss, Sexual Wellness, Exosome, Botox, regenerative therapies, and more.

We are focused on healing from the inside out”, says Byron Paredes co-founder at 247 Health Club.

The club focuses on looking for alternatives that work along with cutting-edge best practices from the medical community. Clients can embrace diet regimens, the highest quality supplements, and cleanses as well as exercise programs that are designed to be efficient, effective and timesaving. 247 Health Club demonstrates the next generation of healthcare.

It’s time to Rethink health and join the techno health community!