Antibody Services Market Investment Opportunities, Analysis, Future Trend Analysis Report to 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising focus on biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development activities is a key factor driving growth of the global antibody services market

Antibody Services Market Size – USD 1.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trend – Advancements in healthcare infrastructure

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antibody services market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth are rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biological research, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, steady investment by government and private investors, and increasing demand for protein therapeutics. Antibody development is a process of characterization and generation of antibodies.

Antibody development is a process of characterization and generation of antibodies. Antibody purification services involve complete isolation of polyclinical bodies from serum or isolation of monoclonal antibodies from culture supernatant or ascites fluid. Scientists use antibody purification procedures to generate antibodies for biosensors to detect various infections.

Key Antibody Services Market participants include GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Cellab GmbH, INTEGRA Biosciences AG, and FiberCell Systems Inc.

The global Antibody Services Market is projected to remain in highly competitive. Increasing demand for alimony, technological advancements in industrial applications, and higher diversification in antimony usage in certain products are some key factors expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for major players operating in the market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Key inclusions of the Antibody Services Market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

In February 2021, FairJourney Biologics and IONTAS introduced a protein sciences division, Flow Eighteen38. The new division will focus on the purification and characterization needs of a wide range of customers, starting from research institutions and start-ups, to biotechnology and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Antibody development segment is expected to register 11.5% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising focus on drug discovery and biotechnological research activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructure, rising number of biotech companies, and increasing investment by private investors in antibody development.

The Antibody Services Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Antibody Services Market .

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antibody services market based on service, type, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Antibody Development

Antigen Preparation

Immunization & Hybridoma Production

Antibody Characterization

Antibody Production & Purification

Antibody Fragmentation & Labeling

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BioScience Companies

BioScience Research Institutions

Hospitals

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report shares key insights on:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the overall Antibody Services Market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Antibody Services Market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Antibody Services Market ?

What is the Antibody Services Market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Antibody Services Market ?

