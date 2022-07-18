Neurodiagnostics Market Size Worth USD 12,899 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 7.0% CAGR

Neurodiagnostics Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Neurodiagnostics Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Neurodiagnostics market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Canon, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC, Philips Co., QIAGEN N.V., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The global neurodiagnostics market was valued at $6,530 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,899 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Neurodiagnostics monitors and records electrical activities of brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves of patients. Abnormality in brain functions including magnetic movement, cerebral oxygen capacity, electrical motion, and blood flow can lead to severe symptoms such as tremors, loss of sensation, paralysis, muscle pain, and weakness. There are several neurodiagnostic devices available in the market that are used to diagnose brain disorder in their early phase, which helps to combat these diseases. Neurodiagnostic devices and imaging systems include electroencephalogram (EEG) systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, ultrasound imaging systems, computed tomography (CT) scanner, and other systems.

Rise in prevalence of neurological diseases, rise in use of biological profiling for diagnosing neurological diseases, increase in number of diagnostic hospitals & surgery centers, technological advancements in neurodiagnostics, and surge in patient emphasis on effective and early disease diagnosis are the major factors that boost growth of the market. In addition, advances in genomics & proteomics for diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders and increase in geriatric population are other factors that further drive growth of the market.

Neurodiagnostics Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Neurodiagnostics Market by Key Players: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Canon, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC, Philips Co., QIAGEN N.V., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Neurodiagnostics Market By Product: Diagnostic & Imaging System and In-Vitro Diagnostics

Neurodiagnostics Market By Condition: Neuro Degenerative Disease, Epilepsy, Stroke, Headache Disorder, Sleep Disorder, and Others

Neurodiagnostics Market By End User: Hospitals & Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories & Imaging Centers, and Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

