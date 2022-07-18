Fire ban on Game and Fish Commission-owned lands in Johnson and Crook counties

Sheridan -

With the good grass growth this year and the chance of wildfire increasing due to drier conditions in late summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is implementing a fire ban on all Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands in Johnson and Crook counties. The ban is in effect now for Johnson County and will begin at 8 a.m. on July 22, 2022 for Crook County.

Some of the lands included in the ban are the Bud Love, Ed O. Taylor and Sand Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMAs). The Game and Fish fire ban follows bans recently implemented by Johnson and Crook counties and the Bureau of Land Management in Johnson County.

“The Sheridan region has experienced near normal precipitation for the first time in three years, resulting in increased grass production compared with previous years,” said Nathan Lindsey, WGFD Sheridan Region Habitat and Access Coordinator. “The increase in production and high temperatures have raised the potential for fires in our area. In order to reduce potential impact to the land and forage that is crucial for wintering wildlife, we have decided to implement a fire ban alongside county regulations on Commission-owned lands.”

As part of the ban, the following acts are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, charcoal grill, coal or wood burning stove.

Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Fires within established campfire rings are also banned under this regulation.

Fireworks are always prohibited on Wyoming Game and Fish Commission lands.

For more information about the fire ban on Game and Fish Commission lands, contact the Sheridan Region Game and Fish Office at 307-672-7418.

Information about fire bans on WGFD lands can be found at wgfd.wyo.gov/Public-Access/ Fire-bans-GF_land

A map of statewide WGFD lands can be found at wgfd.wyo.gov/public-access

- WGFD -