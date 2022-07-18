Cider Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.0% - Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research

The global cider market size was valued at $14,570.3 Mn in 2020, & is projected to reach $26,211.2 Mn by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The apple-based ciders occupied more than half of the share in the global cider market in 2020. Cider is a gluten-free low alcohol beverage, and is replacing beer among people who prefer gluten-free drinks. Furthermore, rise in health concerns in the global population and several risks associated with alcohol consumption fuel the demand for new classes of alcoholic drinks, such as low or no alcoholic beverages. Thus, the market grows at the highest rate as compared to other alcoholic drinks.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in health concerns and risks associated with alcohol consumptions and increase in popularity of non-alcoholic beverages have boosted the growth of the global cider market. However, high sugar content of cider hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in popularity of cider in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA would open new opportunities in the future.

Rise in health concerns and risks associated with alcohol consumptions and increase in popularity of non-alcoholic beverages have boosted the growth of the global cider market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3823

Key market players

Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC

Aston Manor

Asahi Premium Beverages

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

C&C Group plc

Distell

Carlton & United Breweries (CUB)

Heineken UK Limited

Halewood

The Boston Beer Company.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the supply chain was disrupted due to trade restriction and strict regulations of lockdown. The challenges in procurement of raw materials and manufacturing create a gap in supply-demand.

However, high penetration of online sale channels had a positive impact on the market.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3823

The apple flavored segment dominated the market

By type, the apple flavored segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global cider market, due to the ease in availability in the market. However, the fruit flavored segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, due to its application in the food and beverage industry.

The cans segment to register the highest CAGR through 2031

By packaging, the cans segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, due to the trend of craft branding and quality drinks. However, the draught segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the global cider market, due to rise in consumption of premium & super-premium ciders.

North America to manifest the highest CAGR by 2027

By region, the global cider market across North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, due to its social acceptance in the region. However, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market, owing to continuous popularity of fermented fruit drinks and alcoholic beverages in Europe.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3823

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.