Governor Abbott Announces Harker Heights Designated As Music Friendly Community

July 18, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Harker Heights, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

"Music is a big part of the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state," said Governor Abbott. "With support from the Texas Music Office, the music industry in Texas created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in 2019. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the City of Harker Heights on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to working together on their continued success."

“I am extremely proud of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and the City of Harker Heights for continuing to foster economic development and contributing to the rich culture of music here in Texas,” said Senator Dawn Buckingham. “Forward-thinking economic stewardship like this is why our local communities continue to thrive.”

“Congratulations to the City of Harker Heights for their designation as a Music Friendly Community,” said Representative Brad Buckley. “Harker Heights has a long-standing reputation for being innovative, creative, and determined — much like Texas musicians. I believe that the city will be a great place for music and music-related business to thrive in Central Texas, and I look forward to their great success.”

The community celebration featuring live music and hosted by the City of Harker Heights, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Music Office is scheduled for Friday, July 22 from 6─8 pm. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Harker Heights Mayor Spencer H. Smith.

“I am proud that the City of Harker Heights has joined other great Texas communities with the designation of a Music Friendly Community,” said Mayor Smith. “The Chamber of Commerce has worked hard to earn this certification, and we are excited to celebrate live music and support the incredible talent in the area.”

“Our Music Friendly Community designation will help promote our diverse music industry and allow it to grow by fostering economic development in Harker Heights,” said Gina Pence, President & CEO of Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce. “We will support local artists and develop the music scene in the bright star of Central Texas. Harker Heights will amplify the power of music to connect people, celebrate cultures, and transform lives.”

Harker Heights Music Friendly Community Celebration

Friday, July 22 6─8 pm

Carl Levin Park

400 Miller’s Crossing

Harker Heights, TX 76548

For more information on the community celebration, visit: hhchamber.com

For media inquiries, contact: Gillian Pons, Business Development & Marketing, BusinessDevelopment@hhchamber.com, (254) 699-4999

Harker Heights joins more than 30 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, including Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, Vidor, Grand Prairie, Port Aransas, San Marcos, Dallas, Bryan, McAllen, and Salado. Houston is currently working through the certification process.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities