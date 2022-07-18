OTC Braces and Supports Market Size to Worth Around USD 991.8 Million by 2030
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on OTC Braces and Supports Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The OTC Braces and Supports market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are 3M company, Alcare CO., LTD., Bauerfeind AG, Bird And Cronin, INC. (a part of Dynatronics Corporation), Breg, INC., BSN Medical (a part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget), Deroyal Industries, INC., DJO finance LLC, Medi GMBH and CO. KG, Thuasne SA.
The global OTC braces and supports market was valued at $649.71 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $991.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.
Braces tend to be used for a variety of medical conditions and are designed for different degrees of support or protection. They are primarily concerned about giving support structurally, functionally or for re-positioning and stabilization of the joints. Generally, support braces or splints are used in the field of orthopedics as a result of aging in conditions, such as osteoarthritis, due to traumatic injuries, or in sports injuries where they may be used to treat an injury. In cases, such as ankle braces and knee braces, supports are often used to prevent injury or with pre-existing sports injuries to prevent a recurrence of the knee or ankle injury.
OTC Braces and Supports Market Segments and Sub-segments::
OTC Braces and Supports Market by Key Players: 3M company, Alcare CO., LTD., Bauerfeind AG, Bird And Cronin, INC. (a part of Dynatronics Corporation), Breg, INC., BSN Medical (a part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget), Deroyal Industries, INC., DJO finance LLC, Medi GMBH and CO. KG, Thuasne SA.
OTC Braces and Supports Market By Product: Ankle Braces & Supports, Knee Braces & Supports, Facial Braces & Supports, Upper Extremity Braces & Support And Back, Hip, And Spine Braces & Supports
OTC Braces and Supports Market By Type: Soft & Elastic Braces And Supports, Hard Braces & Supports And Hinged Braces & Supports
OTC Braces and Supports Market By Application: Ligament Injury Repair, Osteoarthritis, Preventive Care and Others
OTC Braces and Supports Market By Distribution Channel: Orthopedic Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Others
Key Questions Answered:
Who are the leading players involved in OTC Braces and Supports Market?
Which are the major regions covered in OTC Braces and Supports Market report?
Which is the leading revenue-generating region in OTC Braces and Supports Market?
Which is the most influencing segment growing in the OTC Braces and Supports market report?
What are the key trends in the OTC Braces and Supports market report?
What is the total market value of OTC Braces and Supports market report?
