RUSSIA, July 18 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
The prime ministers discussed current issues related to Russia-Armenia trade and economic cooperation, including cooperation in industry and transport, as well as the implementation of major joint projects.
Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan considered the prospects for deepening integration in the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
You just read:
Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.