Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

RUSSIA, July 18 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The prime ministers discussed current issues related to Russia-Armenia trade and economic cooperation, including cooperation in industry and transport, as well as the implementation of major joint projects.

Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan considered the prospects for deepening integration in the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. 

