Solar (PV) Inverter Market to Surpass $17.9 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8%

Rise in demand for off–grid solar installations for their respective manufacturing and operations, which in turn drives the growth of the market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Solar (PV) Inverter Market by Product Type , Connection Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global solar (PV) inverter industry was estimated at $7.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $17.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in development in the renewable energy sector drives the solar (PV) inverter industry. On the other hand, high heat loss and absence of panel level monitoring in string inverters impede the growth to some extent. However, several government initiatives & investment on electrification of remote and rural areas using solar energy are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

On the basis of connection type, the on-grid segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rise in investment for direct supply of electricity rather than storing it in batteries. In addition, advantages of using on-grid solar inverters include easy feeding of energy, easy installation, cost-efficiency, and managing high electricity demand, which are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

On the basis of phase, the three-phase segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the gaining importance in power generation, distribution, and transmission sector. In addition, rise in trend from 1,000-volt solar arrays to 1,500-volt solar arrays has resulted in increased size of PV power plants in the large commercial & industrial and utility installations; thereby, fueling the growth of the three-phase solar (PV) inverter market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the utilities segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%. This is due to increase in investment in the utility scale solar power plants, solar parks, and other solar structures. In addition, increase in construction projects such as decentralized solar power plants, rural electrification projects, solar power plants on the water body & rooftops, and commercial buildings drive the growth of the solar (PV) inverter market for the utilities segment across the globe.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global solar (PV) inverter market. The same region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to the presence of key players and huge consumer base in the region.

The global solar (PV) inverter market analysis covers in-depth information of the major solar (PV) inverter industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Delta Electronics, Inc., Fimer S.p.A., Fronius International GmbH, Ginlong Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Growatt New Energy Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., and Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global solar (PV) inverter market are Goodwe, Canadian Solar, Sunpower Corporation, Sineng Electric Co., Ltd., SunPower, Omron Corporation, and others.

COVID-19 impact on the market

The global solar (PV) inverter market has witnessed steady growth in 2020, owing to outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has negatively impacted various industries and countries, thereby decreasing manpower across the globe, which, in turn, decreased consumer spending and thus, decreased the demand for electrical products, vehicles, construction equipment and others which is resulted in decreasing the need for electricity and thereby affecting the market growth. However, owing to the lockdown imposed across the globe, there is supply-demand gap, which resulted in halt in supply for equipment used in solar inverter production. In Europe, economies, such as Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, were following stringent measures, such as maintaining social distance and limiting movements, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Moreover, such safety measures have been witnessed across the globe, which further impacted the growth of the global solar (PV) inverter market.

