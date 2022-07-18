MDC offers free canoeing instruction July 30 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Missouri is blessed with clear, cold streams for float trips and swimming in the summer months. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Canoeing—Float Like a Pro event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Individuals and families can learn what is needed regarding gear, planning, and water safety to enjoy a float trip on an Ozark stream or a prairie stream.

Discovery Center staff will be setting up a float trip camp in the outdoor garden to demonstrate the gear and approaches for floating. This event will not include actual canoeing or kayaking. But veteran float trip enthusiasts will be present to instruct visitors about places to float, gear needed, planning tips, and water safety practices. This event is perfect for individuals or families who have wanted to go on float trips but need an introduction to what makes a trip successful.

Canoeing – Float Like a Pro is open to all ages. Registration is not required the program is on a walk-in basis. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

For more information, call 816-759-7300 or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.