NBRPA ANNOUNCES 2022-2023 CLASS OF LEGENDS SCHOLARS

NBRPA

-Five Undergraduates Attending HBCUs To Receive $10,000 Scholarships-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, ILL. July 20, 2022 - The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today announced the 2022-2023 recipients of the Legends HBCU Scholarship, making them the second class of Legends Scholars.

The five Legends Scholars are:

• Julian Bridges | Grambling State University, Class of 2025

• Marshaela Cooper | Tennessee State University, Class of 2024

• Adeja Shannon | Tennessee State University, Class of 2025

• Tyh'lana Tomlin | Howard University, Class of 2025

• Ti'Mia Wynn | Tuskegee University, Class of 2024

“These five remarkable young people were selected from hundreds of HBCU students due to their academic excellence and commitment to making a positive impact in the world,” said Scott Rochelle, NBRPA President & CEO. “We are excited to introduce the 2022-2023 Legends Scholars to last year’s inaugural class of Legends Scholars and welcome them into our Legends family – where we will support them during their collegiate career and beyond.”

The five Legends Scholars will receive a $10,000 academic scholarship from the NBRPA for the 2022-2023 school year. In addition to addressing the financial needs of Legends Scholars, a comprehensive scholars program will assist Legends Scholars in the areas of career preparation and development, job placement and mentoring both during and after their undergraduate years.

The Legends HBCU Scholarship and Legends Scholars program were created in 2020 under the NBRPA’s Legends Care initiative as a way to honor the rich history of HBCUs and their alums while moving the legacy forward by supporting current HBCU undergraduates.

To learn more about the Legends HBCU Scholarship and Legends Scholars program, visit legendsofbasketball.com/HBCU.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Chucky Brown, Caron Butler, Robert Horry, Shawn Marion, Charles “Choo” Smith, Sheryl Swoopes and Jerome Williams. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch or on Facebook at NBA Alumni.

###

CONTACTS:

Julio Manteiga, NBRPA, jmanteiga@legendsofbasketball.com, (516) 749-9894