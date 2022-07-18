Betty J. Houbion from ReZolve LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MURRELLS INLET, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raising awareness and promoting tangible change is crucial in the fight against the modern-day slavery known as human trafficking. The staggering reality is it happens on a global scale and is more prevalent than we think. Traffickers are from all social and racial groups such as mafias, cartels, notorious gangs and other criminal organizations, exploiting the most defenseless and susceptible women who fall prey to these atrocities. Because of the tireless work of one particular woman, we have made monumental strides to make certain that one day we bring to an end this despicable trade.

Betty Houbion is a human trafficking, both sex and labor trafficking educator, advocate, and one of the most influential voices in raising awareness. Betty’s unwavering mission to make certain that one day, we will eliminate the horrors of human trafficking and she is determined to achieve it.

“The bigger challenge, besides fighting against it, is to reduce demand. It’s also important in educating our most vulnerable population about the very real dangers and horror of human trafficking and ways they can be easily lured by predators. In addition, we must teach political officials, children, parents, and police officers the reality that it’s also more rampant and must be addressed more frequently in our communities.”

Betty reminds us how the obscenely wealthy own the actual resorts where brought boys and girls are trafficked, making it an even bigger challenge to overcome. The average age of the sex victim has shifted now from very young girls to women in their thirties creating an even more widespread problem.

“It’s vital we are better informed about culture and stop arresting victims of human trafficking labeling them prostitutes, hence it’s about cultural competency. Shockingly, it’s common for survivors of human trafficking in the United States to have criminal arrests sustained because of their trafficking situations. This lessens the survivor’s chances of getting their lives back on track, such as finding a job and woefully they become further victimized.”

Originally from Chicago, Betty learned of the existence of human trafficking when she heard female keynote speakers from Finland and the U.K. speaking against human trafficking and it lit a fire in her to do something about it. Afterwards she attended another conference in Washington, DC and realized how shockingly wide spread it was. She checked into the laws in South Carolina and discovered that legislators, law enforcement, and other authorities refused to admit hat human trafficking was happening saying human trafficking did not exist and she knew she had to make a change. Legislators and law enforcement and other authorities refused to admit that human trafficking was happening in South Carolina. They said repeatedly that human trafficking did not exist.

Because of Betty’s incredible commitment and determination. South Carolina has the highest-ranking human trafficking State laws in the country. She drafted laws for South Carolina in 2012 when legislature passed unanimously through the court system that if a business owner is convicted of trafficking all assets will be seized by South Carolina, including assets in other countries. Although it took three years to get it all passed her hard work paid off.

Important to note is also The Safe Harbor Law a law regarding minors arrested for activities directed by traffickers. The child does not go to court and is given much needed therapy. New statutes consist of greater penalties than a previous human trafficking statute, including criminal liability for business owners involved in human trafficking, and restitution for victims.

Betty encourages supporting Polaris Project, with whom she works closely. Polaris Project is a U.S. based anti-trafficking NGO where we can all share our voice of protest.

“Through Polaris project, I’ve had the amazing opportunity to meet survivors of trafficking and share their harrowing, incredibly inspiring stories.”

One of Betty’s favorite quotes from Plato states, “Justice in the life and conduct of the State is possible only as first it resides in the hearts and souls of the citizens.” Clearly and unequivocally we must all be a voice. Prevention starts with each of us every one of us. Contact your local, state, and federal elected officials and request change.

Regardless, progress continues for instance Ohio, Kansas, and Illinois have excellent laws and Polaris project continually assist people in writing up the laws advising on how to get it through legislature.

Betty also encourages us to be kind, empathetic, and conscientious. People need to understand how human trafficking is rapidly growing and it happens anywhere. In fact, when Betty first began her incredible work, it was mainly females victimized now it’s boys and older adults being trafficked. The gangs, cartels, and mafias are very powerful with money that will keep on increasing. Traffickers often target people who are going through struggles or lack strong support systems and families and it’s about educating and protecting them from falling prey.

In spite of death threats and opposition, Betty continues her mission.

“Let’s stand together philanthropically and be the voice for change. Be kind, empathetic, and conscientious. Human trafficking affects every one of us and only by continuing to create change can we protect ourselves and each other.”

