Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng praises diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Laos

VIETNAM, July 18 - HÀ NỘI — Solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance between Việt Nam and Laos are the foundations of the success the two countries have found in working together in the past and will build on going forward, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng said.

He made the statement on Monday at the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations being established between Việt Nam and Laos, and also the 45 anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Party General Secretary Trọng confirmed that Việt Nam and Laos were not just neighbours, but also brothers and comrades.

He emphasised that the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos was laid by late great leaders such as President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong.

The relationship had been built, preserved and nurtured with the sweat, efforts and blood of generations of soldiers and people from the two countries. It truly became an invaluable asset, a "unique" relationship in world history.

Expressing the deep gratitude of the Vietnamese Party and State, and the people to the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the State and Lao people, Party General Secretary Trọng said that the Vietnamese people would always remember President Souphanouvong’s saying: "The friendship between Việt Nam and Laos is higher than mountains, longer than rivers, wider than seas, brighter than the full moon and more fragrant than the most fragrant flower".

He expressed his belief that, under the wise leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the effective management of the Government and the joint efforts of the National Assembly and people, Laos would overcome difficulties and successfully implement the Resolution of the 11th Party Congress and the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan.

Overcoming many difficulties and challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooperation relationship between the two Parties and countries continued to develop steadily and effectively.

Political relations have been constantly strengthened and enhanced, becoming more and more reliable, helping define the direction of cooperation areas.

In the field of foreign affairs, the effective coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums have contributed to enhancing the position of Laos and Việt Nam in the region and in the world, contributing to the peace, stability and development of the ASEAN Community.

Defence-security cooperation continues to be one of the most important factors in the special relationship between the two countries.

Economic cooperation continues to be engaging and has achieved many positive results, bringing practical benefits to the people and businesses of the two countries.

Notably, two-way trade turnover has increased in recent years. Việt Nam maintains its position as the third-largest investor in Laos with total registered capital of about US$5.4 billion.

Cooperation in education and training, culture, health care, transport, and energy has been increasingly consolidated and promoted.

Relations between localities, especially in bordering areas of the two countries, have become increasingly close.

Party General Secretary Trọng noted that in the rapid, complicated and unpredictable developments in the world and region, the two parties and the two States need to unite further, to strengthen cooperation and overcome all difficulties together, continuing to steadfastly achieve the goal of national independence and socialism. Together, the two countries will do their best to protect and develop great friendships, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

Vietnamese Party, State and people have always strongly supported Laos’ renovation work, and attach great importance to the special relationship between the two countries.

“We always want to cooperate and support Laos, considering this as a strategic task. We wish to help the Laos Party, State and people to foster political trust, promote security and defence cooperation, strengthen the two economies’ connection, and improve cooperation quality in education and training, to build an independent, self-reliant and deeply integrated economy so that cooperation achievements will be more commensurate with the expectations of the two countries’ leaders and people,” he said.

Expressing his emotion while attending the celebration, Permanent Secretary of the Secretariat and Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmany emphasised that the Lao Party, State and people were happy and proud to contribute their best to the two countries’ victory.

Entering a new era of peace, independence and building toward prosperity, the two countries signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Vientiane on July 18, 1977.

The treaty is an important legal basis for comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and has become an important factor in the two countries’ development.

Laos Vice President Bounthong Chitmany said that although regional and international situations continued to evolve rapidly and complicatedly along with each country’s difficulties, the special relationship between Laos and Việt Nam was still promoted extensively.

Việt Nam had its own difficulties, but it still gave great and valuable support and assistance to the Party, State and people of Laos, especially when Laos faced challenges in economy and finance and the great impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Việt Nam’s achievements are extremely valuable lessons for the Lao Party and State. This is also a strong encouragement for the Lao people in protecting and developing our country,” he said. — VNS