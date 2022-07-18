Việt Nam gives top priority to relationship with Laos: Party chief

VIETNAM, July 18 - Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (right) hosted a reception for Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always treasures and gives top priority to its special relationship with Laos, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng told Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany in Hà Nội on Monday.

Bounthong Chitmany is in Việt Nam on an official visit to attend the celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Việt Nam-Laos diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Việt Nam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Trọng said the celebration was of special significance as its helped to educate officials, Party members and people, especially younger generations, about the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

The Party chief congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their great, comprehensive achievements over the past time, and thanked them for their support to Việt Nam.

He also affirmed Việt Nam’s strong, comprehensive support for the cause of reform in the neighbouring country.

Bounthong Chitmany, for his part, conveyed wishes and regards from Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith to Party General Secretary Trọng.

Congratulating Việt Nam on the major achievements the country had recorded, the official noted his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the country would reap more attainments in all fields.

He also thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their support for Laos over the past time.

The two sides noted with pleasure developments of cooperation between their Parties and states across all spheres, and affirmed that in any circumstances, Việt Nam and Laos would work together to promote the relationship for the sake of their people.

They would also coordinate to effectively implement agreements reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and states and step up experience exchanges in national construction and defence. — VNS