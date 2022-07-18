Banyan Palm Springs is Officially PsychArmor Certified

Banyan Palm Springs has partnered with PsychArmor, the leader in military culture learning, to achieve the Veteran Ready certification.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:Cathedral City, FL (July 18, 2022) — Banyan Palm Springs has partnered with PsychArmor , the leader in military culture learning, to achieve the Veteran Ready certification. This certification entailed training all 34 employees at Banyan Palm Springs, located in Cathedral City, CA, in only 37 days.About PsychArmorPsychArmor is a California nonprofit organization that provides education and training to improve organizations that work with and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families.The Veteran Ready certificate training provides staff with the necessary skills to effectively engage with military-connected individuals. In this training, the staff acquired communication skills and learned the appropriate language to use when speaking to this unique community.About Banyan Palm SpringsBanyan Palm Springs offers treatment for adults suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, veterans, and their families. The levels of care provided at this location include medical detox, residential care, and day treatment services. Veterans seeking treatment receive daily group therapy and weekly individual therapy sessions.While focusing on the Military & Veteran in Recovery (MVIR) program, patients can simultaneously attend virtual faith-based counseling. This program allows patients to restore their faith in God while addressing their addiction.Banyan continues to make huge strides in the Military & Veterans Program, with its constant efforts to improve the quality of care offered to its military members. Their commitment to making a positive difference in the addiction and mental health industry has saved the lives of many individuals and counting.“We value our healthcare partners who are actively working to enhance healthcare competence through education and training. Cultural awareness training for providers assists in reducing or eliminating barriers to care,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor. “We congratulate Banyan Palm Springs on taking this necessary step to cultural competency.”To learn more about the other programs offered at Banyan Palm Springs, visit our website at BanyanPalmSprings.com . Banyan continues to strive to improve the lives of veterans with substance use and mental health disorders. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, substance use disorder, or eating disorder, please call us today at (888) 230-3122.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:Banyan Treatment CentersWebsite: https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/

