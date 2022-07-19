CENTURY 21 Collective opening on Oak Island, NC and is donating $500 to Caswell Beach Turtle Watch

Stephen Votino, CEO/Co-Owner, C21 Collective, We will provide residential and commercial sales and leasing services with a team of brokers with decades of combined experience on the coast of NC. CENTURY 21 is the number one recognized and respected brand in the industry

Lindsey Jenkins, Co-Owner, C21 Collective, I am excited to be part of the CENTURY 21 system as an owner and a top producing agent. I am confident we will deliver an exceptional experience to our customers while also helping agents to grow their business.