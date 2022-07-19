CENTURY 21 Collective opening on Oak Island, NC and is donating $500 to Caswell Beach Turtle Watch
Stephen Votino, CEO/Co-Owner, C21 Collective, We will provide residential and commercial sales and leasing services with a team of brokers with decades of combined experience on the coast of NC. CENTURY 21 is the number one recognized and respected brand in the industry
Lindsey Jenkins, Co-Owner, C21 Collective, I am excited to be part of the CENTURY 21 system as an owner and a top producing agent. I am confident we will deliver an exceptional experience to our customers while also helping agents to grow their business.
The opening and $500 donation will take place Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 5p.m. - 7p.m. at 8903 E. Oak Island Drive, Suite 2, Oak Island, NC (910-233-7647)
Stephen Votino, on behalf of CENTURY 21 Collective will present a $500 donation to Caswell Beach Turtle Watch.
Why the donation, as Stephen explained, “Caswell Beach Turtle Watch is simple and pure in all they do for all of us.
Co-Coordinators, Jamie Lloyd and Teresa Putnam, and their fellow volunteers, exemplify the true meaning of volunteering and for that we and all the Leatherback and Loggerhead Sea Turtles hatchlings say, Thank You.”
For More Information on Caswell Beach Turtle Watch go to: www.caswellturtlewatch.org
For More Information on CENTURY 21 Collective go to: https://century21collective.com/
Why Choose CENTURY 21 Collective, Oak Island, NC?
Stephen Votino, CEO/Co-Owner, CENTURY 21 Collective, Century 21 Triangle Group, Raleigh and CENTURY 21 Providence, Charlotte explained, “We will provide residential and commercial sales and leasing services with a team of brokers with decades of combined experience on the coast of NC. CENTURY 21 is the number one recognized and respected brand in the industry 23 years running and boasts a 98% recommendation rate from their customers. CENTURY 21 Collective will add to this iconic brand's reputation delivering extraordinary results for all of their clients.”
“The opportunity to partner with two incredible award-winning agents, Lindsey Jenkins and Lisa Myers, with a focus on delivering an extraordinary customer experience while servicing their community was something I could not pass up. With offices in the Charlotte and Raleigh areas, I was excited to partner and bring our award-winning service model to Oak Island.” said Stephen Votino.
Lisa Myers, CENTURY 21 Collective, Co-Owner “With our combined experience we can bring a new level of agent support and coaching to the coast, along with lead generation and marketing services to exponentially grow our agent’s businesses while providing exceptional client satisfaction.”
Lindsey Jenkins, CENTURY 21 Collective, Co-Owner went on to explain, “Growing CENTURY 21 in Brunswick County has been a goal of mine since I started selling real estate in 2017. I am excited to be part of the CENTURY 21 system as an owner and a top producing agent. I am confident we will deliver an exceptional experience to our customers while also helping agents to grow their business.”
Marguerite Greene, Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales, CENTURY 21 Triangle Group, Providence & Collective explained the added advantages of CENTURY 21 Collective’s Commercial Sales component, “We are thrilled to be part
of CENTURY 21 Collective's aggressive growth plan, specifically the alignment with our Triangle and Charlotte operations to help strengthen and expand our platform in North Carolina. Our extensive broker friendly marketing components are always a plus. I'm looking forward to leveraging our continued commercial growth on Oak Island and throughout Brunswick County with our companywide Century21 broker network.”
Caryn Walsh, CENTURY 21 Collective, Broker-In-Charge, finishes the CENTURY 21 Collective complement. Caryn has over 25 years’ experience in the real estate industry and brings with her an extensive Real Estate Paralegal background and as a former substitute Real Estate Licensing teacher. Caryn explained, “I plan on providing my years of experience and hands-on knowledge to ensure all our agents have the opportunity to succeed beyond their expectations.”
“I was born and raised in Brunswick County and graduated from North Brunswick High School. To me, CENTURY 21 Collective is simply, just coming back home."
CENTURY 21 Collective opened its doors on July 15, 2022 and are currently looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company. They also invite area residents looking for an experienced real estate professional to visit their offices at 8903 E. Oak Island Drive, Suite 2, Oak Island, NC or call 910-233-7647 or go to https://century21collective.com/
About CENTURY 21 Collective
Locally owned and managed, CENTURY 21 Collective is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of 14,250 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 85 countries and territories worldwide with more than 150,000 independent sales professionals.
About CENTURY 21 Collective:
Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.
© 2022 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.
Robert Greene
MARCCOM
+1 919-219-9311
rgreene@marccom.com
