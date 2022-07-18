Railroad Crossing replacement will close IA 141 at Sloan beginning Monday, July 25

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – July 18, 2022 – A railroad crossing replacement project on Iowa 141 at Sloan will require roadway closure beginning on Monday, July 25, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 office.

During this project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by using Interstate 29, Woodbury County roads K25 and K45. The expected completion date for this project is Saturday, July 30.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites), or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Dakin Schultz at 712-274-5837 or dakin.schultz@iowadot.us