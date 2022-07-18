Nail Polish Remover Market 2022-2030: Rising Demand For Nail Art And Nail Care Products | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The Global Nail Polish Remover Market size was USD 1,285.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market revenue growth is driven by growing fashion trends and increased spending on nail care products.

Young customers are expected to react positively to increasing celebrity involvement in advertising of eco-friendly cosmetics and personal care products, especially nail polish and nail polish remover. Teenagers who spend a lot of time online have a strong preference for online articles, new products, and celebrity endorsements. This, in turn, is probably going to present a lot more potential for revenue growth of the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing consumer interest in natural and non-toxic nail polish remover is being driven by increased global awareness of environmental issues. In the following years, there will probably be a significant increase in usage of organically produced materials in nail polish remover formulation. This is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Top 10 Profiled in the Global Nail Polish Remover Market Report:

• Industrie Pagoda srl,

• Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd,

• Cosmetics India Private Limited,

• ORLY International, Inc.,

• Kure Bazaar,

• Karma Organic Spa

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Outlook

• Acetone

• Acrylic

• Ethyl Acetate

• Others

By Category Outlook

• Natural

• Synthetic

By Form Outlook

• Liquid

• Cotton Pads

• Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Nail Polish Remover Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Nail Polish Remover industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Nail Polish Remover market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Nail Polish Remover market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

