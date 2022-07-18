Single Use Bioprocessing Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of single use technology is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 17.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trends – Increasing research & development activities on cell culture in developing countries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The single-use bioprocessing market size was USD 17.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of single-use technology is a key factor driving growth of the market. Single-use systems not only require less maintenance and installation but also use less energy. In certain volume ranges, single-use systems can be stacked and or movable, reducing the spacing effect.

These systems also require space for manipulation, transportation, and trash removal and their footprint is substantially lower than that of fixed systems. It is feasible to move equipment out of the way to manipulate it. Although it may appear that discarding plastic bags is wasteful, this is not always the case when compared to older equipment, which requires washing and sterilizing between batches. According to recent studies, single-use technology emits 25%-50% less carbon dioxide than stainless steel.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1113

However, certain risks and challenges involved with single-use bioprocessing equipment and products are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market. Implementation of such criteria in scale-up and production scale processes is critical for success of developmental trials to optimize process conditions for manufacturing. Availability of single-use bioreactors that can translate those precise conditions to huge fermentation volumes is a major barrier, volume capacity is limited (not over 2,000 L), and questions about quality of finished product after large-scale production persist. With single-use bioreactors, scaling down is also a potential impediment.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Pall Corporation, Infors AG, Danaher Corporation, Lonza, Eppendorf AG, JM BioConnect, Corning Incorporated, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc., and PBS Biotech, Inc.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/single-use-bioprocessing-market

Key Highlights From the Report

The single-use bio-reactors segment is expected to register significant market revenue growth. Most major consequence has been introduction of single-use bioreactors as an alternative to cleanable and re-usable systems. Single-use bioreactors have increased manufacturing flexibility, enhanced sterility assurance, reduced capital investment, and facilitated start-up of additional facilities.

The filtration segment is expected to grow considerably owing to increasing use of single-use bioprocessing technologies in filtering, which are efficient even at a large scale. It is used for reducing bioburden, polishing biomolecules, and ultrafiltration.

The biopharmaceutical segment is expected to register a steady growth. Single-use bioprocessing systems have received a lot of attention as a result of pharmaceutical corporations increased usage of disposable technology. The technology is mostly employed upstream (bioreactors, media preparation, and buffer preparation) and downstream (fluid route transfer for filtering, chromatography, virus clearing, and other phases of biologics manufacturing).

The global Single Use Bioprocessing market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Single Use Bioprocessing market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Single Use Bioprocessing market.

Emergen Research has segmented the single-use bioprocessing market based on deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Single Use Bio-reactors

Disposable Mixers

Filtration Assemblies

Media Bags & Containers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Filtration

Purification

Cell Culture

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bio-pharmaceuticals

Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1113

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Single Use Bioprocessing market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Single Use Bioprocessing market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1113

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1113

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

hyperautomation market @ https://marketographics.com/hyperautomation-market/

email encryption market @ https://marketographics.com/email-encryption-market-share/

hybrid fiber coaxial network market @ https://marketographics.com/hybrid-fiber-coaxial-network-market-size/

supply chain control tower market @ https://marketographics.com/supply-chain-control-tower-market/

intelligent drug discovery market @ https://marketographics.com/intelligent-drug-discovery-market-share/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-single-use-bioprocessing-market