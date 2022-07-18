Data Catalog Market 2022 Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Price and Gross Margin, Opportunities and Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing data proliferation is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Data Catalog Market Size – USD 590 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.1%, Market Trends – Rising demand for business intelligence tools” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data catalog market size was USD 590 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing data proliferation and rising demand for business intelligence tools are key factors driving growth of the market. Due to numerous source systems or siloed data, use of data assets or their interpretation can frequently be inconsistent.

By consolidating all information about data assets into a single platform, creation of a data catalog can reduce discrepancies and ongoing management will keep it coordinated and consistent. When a data catalog is automated, it can grow and update automatically, requiring less administrative help. The problem is to identify optimal data assets for work at hand because most organizations have an abundance of data, making it easy to find a data asset to use for analytics or reporting. Good data catalogs should include usage statistics as well as user ratings and reviews to facilitate decision-making.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1193

However, how effectively the data is acquired will depend on the system's capacity for data collecting. Data catalog tools may be quite expensive because this method requires a team of people to perform the interview. Time-consuming responsibilities include reporting, arranging, and transcription while online and offline survey responses might not always be accurate. Some people just take surveys to receive the promised reward. The outcome of discussion might also be strongly influenced by analysts and moderators.

Key Highlights From the Report

The solutions segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth. Data catalog solutions address important issues with data management. Even when they are aware of datasets they control, organizations usually lack information on which are more and less trustworthy. A data lake can occasionally resemble a data swamp depending on the situation.

The cloud segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The cloud deployment method segment holds a substantial market share because end-users in the data catalog market have access to comprehensive and adaptable solutions through cloud-based solutions. It offers features such as large storage capacities, improved data security, scalability, cost savings, and efficient data storage.

The banking and finance segment is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Banking and financial industries were among the first industries to use data categorization. The financial analysis uses statistical techniques to pinpoint financial issues. Financial data catalog integrates historical econometrics techniques with technology components of information science. In addition, employment of Machine Learning (ML), prescriptive analytics, and predictive modeling in financial details offers good chances for understanding financial data and fixing related issues.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1193

Competitive Outlook:

The global Data Catalog market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Data Catalog market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some major companies operating in the market report include Microsoft, Alteryx, Amazon Web Services, TIBCO Software, Zaloni, Informatica, Alation, Tamr, IBM, and Datawatch Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the data catalog market based on component, deployment mode, end-user, and region:

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Solutions

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Cloud

On-Premise

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Retail & E-commerce

Banking & Finance

IT & Telecom

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-catalog-market

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2022-2030

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Data Catalog market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1193

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

immunocytokines market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/immunocytokines-market

non thermal pasteurization market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-thermal-pasteurization-market

high performance polyurethane elastomers market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-polyurethane-elastomers-market

large caliber ammunition market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/large-caliber-ammunition-market

green methanol market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-methanol-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-data-catalog-market