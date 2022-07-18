Closure Planned at S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) at the Six Mile Road Intersection in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Monday, July 18, 2022

Contact:

Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) will be closed to through traffic from the Six Mile Road intersection to East 26th Street beginning Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

A detour will be installed around the project at Veterans Parkway to 26th Street. Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project.

The Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) closure is for the installation of a box culvert and will be reopened to traffic by Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-05c2-05c6-06yq.

