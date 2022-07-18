Routing Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of IoT devices by several enterprises and emerging trend of BYOD outcomes are key factors driving routing market revenue growth

Routing Market Size – USD 13.82 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global routing market size was USD 13.82 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Surge in volume of multimedia content generated through internet and web applications is a key factor driving routing market revenue growth.

Growing adoption and availability of high-speed wireless broadband networks, such as public Wi-Fi, as well as an increase in number of people using laptops, and smartphones, have contributed to the production of a sizable amount of multimedia content for Internet and mobile apps. These factors have led content providers to expand their data centers. Consequently, higher-bandwidth switches with rates between 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps and beyond are required for video-on-demand services.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1202

This is expected to increase spending on cloud computing and data centers, as well as use of data center switches for data traffic control and routing, which is expected to drive market revenue growth. Furthermore, trend of Work From Home (WFH) policies by enterprises during Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a significant increase in demand for Fiber-To-The-Home services (FTTH) and has driven market growth market.

However, reluctance of businesses to transition from legacy equipment to a virtual environment is one of the challenges in conducting business. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and telecom companies maintain and run legacy systems, which are challenging to manage, are expensive to maintain, and incompatible with various platforms. Traditional architecture and infrastructure require customization of new virtual router software solutions.

Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Routing Market Forecast to 2030”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Routing market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1202

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Routing market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and collaborations. Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Arista Networks, Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Qualys, Inc., New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd., netgearstore.in, Nokia, and Xiaomi and others are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

Key Highlights in the Report

The wireless segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Growing need for high-speed internet connectivity and increasing usage of smart gadgets, such as smart TVs, and smartphones with wireless connectivity, are driving demand for wireless routers with strong connections. Also, increased demand for internet-connected devices and cloud networking is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The virtual segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. A virtual router is a software-based routing architecture that enables hosting system to perform like a typical hardware router across a local area network. A virtual router can provide a computer or server capabilities of a full-fledged router by using software to execute router's network and packet routing functions. Virtual Router Redundancy Protocol (VRRP) can also be used to create virtual routers to improve network dependability, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. This is accomplished by designating a virtual router as the default gateway, which is backed by a collection of real routers.

The datacenter segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. To remove delays, enable faster speeds, and expand networks, more bandwidth is necessary for these purposes, which is increasing demand for fast routing solutions and is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/routing-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global routing market based on type, placement, application, vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wired Router

Wireless Router

Placement Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Edge

Core

Virtual

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Datacenter

Enterprise

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Research & Academia

Others

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Routing Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1202

Key Features of the Routing Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1202

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

interoperability solutions in healthcare market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interoperability-solutions-in-healthcare-market

electric vehicle ecu market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-ecu-market

femtech market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/femtech-market

heart rhythm devices market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/heart-rhythm-devices-market

alternative proteins market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/alternative-proteins-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-routing-market