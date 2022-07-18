Diabetes Devices Market To Reach Around USD 41.88 Billion by The End of 2028 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global diabetes devices market size was USD 25.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diabetes devices market size is expected to reach USD 41.88 billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors boosting market revenue growth are rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing investment in the development of more advanced diabetic care devices, and increasing demand for insulin delivery devices. Diabetes devices are used to measure and effectively manage blood sugar level of patients suffering from diabetes. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels is a crucial part of diabetes treatment and management.

Diabetes devices are widely used in diagnostic centers, hospitals, and homecare. Hospitals segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. Growing number of multispecialty private hospitals in developing countries and increasing demand for hospital-based treatment options are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

North America is anticipated to exhibit significant revenue growth over the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of diabetes and robust presence of key market players in developed countries, such as the United States and Canada. Also, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure is likely to drive revenue growth of the diabetes devices market in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, accounted for the second-largest revenue share of the global market in 2020, followed by North America. Rising geriatric population and rapid advancements in the field of diabetes care devices are likely to propel revenue growth in this region during the forecast period.

Furthermore, in 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for a 23.7% revenue share in the global market and is expected to expand at a faster CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing number of private hospitals, rising demand for insulin delivery devices, and rapid development of healthcare sector are anticipated to contribute to market growth in this region.

In August 2021, Smart Meter launched iGlucose Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System. This new BGM system is capable of conducting tests in a simple and reliable way. With the help of this new system, caregivers can monitor and manage blood glucose levels of patients suffering from gestational diabetes.

Insulin delivery devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising technological advancements in insulin delivery systems and increasing prevalence of type-1 diabetes globally.

Braun, DexCom, Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AS, LifeScan, AgaMatrix Holdings LLC, Acon Laboratories, Inc., ARKRAY USA, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

