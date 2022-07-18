Supply Chain Analytics Market Complete survey 2021-2028 Insights, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies and growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs

Market Size – USD 3.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.9%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of supply chain analytics across industries to enhance decision-making capabilities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global supply chain analytics market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies is expected to drive revenue growth of the global supply chain analytics market over the forecast period.

Growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs is expected to propel global supply chain analytics market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of supply chain analytics across industries to enhanced decision-making capabilities is expected to boost growth of the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy are key factors expected to hamper growth of the global supply chain analytics market to a certain extent.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Supply Chain Analytics market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Supply Chain Analytics market players.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Cloudera, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, and Savi Technologies, Inc.

Key Highlights in the Report

The cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based supply chain analytics solutions across various industries is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the solution segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of supply chain analytics solutions by end-users.

Increasing adoption of demand analysis & forecasting solutions among end-users to reduce inventory cost is expected to drive revenue growth of the demand analysis and forecasting segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

The report further divides the Supply Chain Analytics market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Supply Chain Analytics market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain analytics market on the basis of deployment, component, solution, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supplier performance analytics

Inventory analytics

Demand analysis and forecasting

Spend & procurement analytics

Transportation & logistics analytics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Supply Chain Analytics market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Supply Chain Analytics market size

2.2 Latest Supply Chain Analytics market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Supply Chain Analytics market key players

3.2 Global Supply Chain Analytics size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Supply Chain Analytics market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

