Global Data Center Market to Reach $311.63 Billion | Automation, Blockchain, and AI to Change Face of Data Center Market

Global data center market is valued at USD 220 billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a market size of USD 311.63 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period (2022–2028).

As the amount of technology available in today's world skyrockets, professional data centers have been one of the industries that has been significantly impacted. The data center skills gap, or lack of skilled dedicated professionals, continues to be an intricate concern across global data center market . As per the current estimates and future forecast, the data center market is booming, impacting not just the computing sector, but other sectors as well. From the adoption of a hybrid approach that leverages co-locations and new technologies, to the need for an in-house data center staff and how widespread this skill gap continues to ensue is likely to remain a hot topic in the years to come.

Top 4 Trends That are Transforming the Data Center Market

Building out hyperscale data centers: Data centers are continuing to grow in size, and larger facilities are becoming more common. This is mainly due to the demand for increased capacity and improved performance. As a result, more and more companies are building out hyperscale data centers, which consist of hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars’ worth infrastructure.

Adoption of blockchain technology: Blockchain technology is becoming increasingly popular in the data center world. This is due to its potential for creating safer and more efficient systems. Additionally, blockchain could play a role in replacing many traditional systems used in data center management.

Embracement of artificial intelligence (AI): AI is Already being used in a number of different ways in operations across global data center market. For example, AI can help identify patterns and trends in data so that it can be more efficiently processed. Additionally, AI can be used to improve machine learning algorithms and provide better insights into customer behavior.

It should be noted that the deep learning algorithms used to power AI have provided great benefits in computer vision. Not only is the ability of the algorithm to reliably recognize objects far better than a human being, it is also efficient enough to provide lower end of the market price.

Automation: Many data center operations that don't use automated routines require manual intervention during peak hour. This can lead to error prone activities and additional efforts to track with these manual activities. Automation has enabled companies to scale resources more effectively as well as ensure seamless operations in both performance and quality. The "predictive" nature of automated systems will enable data centers to react faster when needed from startups.

Rapid Expansion of Big Data, Need for Advanced Infrastructure and Strong Impact of 5G to Bolster Data Center Market

The growth of cloud services and the massive increase in big data have made the data center an essential part of modern business. However, due to the increasing demand for these services, businesses are requiring more advanced infrastructure in order to keep up. One area where this is particularly evident is with regard to 5G wireless technology.

5G wireless technology is currently in its early stages, but it has the potential to make a significant impact on the way businesses operate. In particular, 5G wireless technology has the ability to transmit large amounts of data quickly and efficiently. This will allow businesses to conduct various types of transactions across a wide variety of platforms without having to rely on traditional network infrastructure.

As seen by the rapid expansion of cloud providers and big data, the future looks bright for the data center market. This is primarily due to the fact that 5G wireless technology has the potential to revolutionize the way businesses operate.

High Staff Turnover Due to Shortage of Skilled Professional

As the industry moves towards automation, it's becoming difficult to find employees with the required skills. According to a recent study, 88% of respondents believe that high staff turnover is due to a lack of skilled professional.

Automation is expected to play an ever-increasing role in data center operations, and as such, it's becoming more difficult to find employees with the requisite skills. This trend is likely to continue, especially as technology evolves and job functions become more specialized.

The high staff turnover rate in data center market is mainly due to the lack of skilled professional. According to the report "The State of Staffing in the Data center market" by staffing service provider Kelly Services, the turnover rate for tech services professionals is 47%. Even though this number may seem low, when considering that the average tenure for a tech services professional is only 2.9 years, it is clear that there is a lack of stability in this field. In order to combat this issue and bolster the skills of these professionals, it has become imperative for companies to focus on training and development policies.

While it may be costly to implement such policies, it will be worth it in the long run. The fact is that without skilled professionals, companies cannot maintain their competitive edge in the data center market. It is important for organizations to find a solution to this issue before it becomes too costly to fix.

Lack of Innovation in Colocation Facilities to Adversely Affect Data Center Market Growth

The data center market has seen a decline in innovation in recent years. Many facilities are using the same equipment, designs, and configurations for their colocation spaces. This stagnation may be impacting the industry as a whole. In order to keep up with the ever-changing technological landscape, data centers need to foster innovative practices and new designs. Here are some trends that may help reinvigorate the space:

1. The rise of cloud services: Cloud services have taken over as the dominant form of computing and data storage. This trend is likely to continue as more companies shift their IT operations to the cloud. Implementing cloud-based products and services within data center can help improve efficiency and productivity.

2. The impact of virtualization: Virtualization has revolutionized how organizations work with data by allowing them to create multiple instances of software on dedicated servers. This capability allows you to run multiple applications on one machine while freeing up processing power and storage space. Virtualization can also provide added security benefits by isolating critical systems from possible cyberattacks.

3. The importance of big data: Increasingly, organizations are ingesting large amounts of data in order to identify patterns and insights that can be used for making informed business decision.

In the past few years, the data center market has seen an increasing trend of colocation facilities becoming outdated in terms of technology advancement and not meeting the needs of businesses. This has driven many businesses to look for innovative data center solutions that can help them outpace the competition.

One of the latest trends in data center market is the move towards containerized data centers. This is because it allows businesses to standardized their operations and manage their data effectively. In addition, these containers also offer businesses a number of other benefits such as more flexibility and lower costs.

So, How Companies are responding to Taping Potential of Data Center Market

The data center market is currently in a transitional period. It is facing challenges from Moore's Law being challenged by silicon manufacturing capacity and the commoditization of infrastructure services. The industry is also adjusting to new business models such as the public cloud, Big Data and mobile computing. It is important for datacenter operators to remain agile and stay ahead of the curve to ensure continued success.

Companies are now looking for automation and more transparency in the data center operations which will help them get more out of their data centers and reduce costs. However, with increased automation comes associated risks. Moreover, experts are of the opinion that computing in the data center will shift to mobile and cloud-based platforms in the near future; this will require intelligent management and efficient use of resources to maintain optimal performance while minimizing cost.

So, what does the future hold for the data center market? Expanding adoption of innovative technologies such as blockchain will help businesses stay ahead of the curve, while colocation facilities will need to adapt and improve their offerings in order to remain competitive.

Increased Internet Penetration and Rising Network of OTT Apps are Aligning Future of Data Center Market Towards Expansion

Rapid growth in usage of OTT platforms is expected to continue over the next few years. According to a study by Global Web Index, the global active user base of OTT platforms crossed 512 million in 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 68%. The study forecasts that the global active user base of OTT platforms will reach 1.7 billion by 2025. This growth is being driven by expanding range of services offered by these platforms and increasing adoption among users.

OTT platforms are increasingly being used as an alternative to traditional TV content delivery. They are also being employed for social networking, gaming, education, and other purposes. In general, OTT platforms are changing the way people consume media content.

Two significant trends that are impacting the data center market are the increasing penetration of streaming platforms and improving user base. As streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu become more popular, users are consuming more multimedia content. In turn, this is having a significant impact on the data center market by leading to increased demand for streaming services, more data storage requirements, and increased demand for connectivity infrastructure.

Data center market is witnessing an increase in the penetration of streaming platforms, especially with the advent of Amazon Web Services (AWS). This has led to an increase in the number of users and a corresponding rise in data throughput. In addition, data center operators are also benefiting from new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning that are helping them to optimize their infrastructure. The future holds many potential opportunities for data center operators who can tap into these trends.

Key Players in Data Center Market

IBM Corporation

HPE

Cisco System, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd

NTT Communications

ABB

Dell Technologies

Schneider Electric

Comarch SA

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

