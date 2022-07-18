Global Clear Aligner Market is expected to grow at a healthy rate of 23% to reach $8.5 billion by 2026 : Medi-Tech Insights

Medi-Tech Insights: The key market players operating in the clear aligner market are Align Technology, DynaFlex, Dentsply Sirona Inc., SmileDirectClub, Straumann Group, Danaher, 3M, and Ormco Corporation etc.

Clear Aligners also known as invisible aligners are a type of orthodontics device that are used to align and straighten the teeth just like braces. Clear Aligners is a modern and nearly invisible method used for correcting the majority of orthodontic problems such as crooked teeth, gaps, and rotation.

Advantages of Using Clear Aligners over Traditional Metal Braces

Clear aligners are an alternative to traditional braces and are designed to help guide teeth into their proper position. Similar to braces, clear aligners use a gradual force to control tooth movement, but without metal wires or brackets. Orthodontic treatment using clear aligners is faster than traditional braces. Several advantages of using clear aligners over braces include:

Clear aligners are removable so it is easier to brush and floss after meals.

They are easier to keep clean.

Technological Advancements in Clear Aligner Therapy Drives the Clear Aligner Market

Clear aligner therapy has radically changed with the advent of computer-aided technologies. Nowadays, companies use a 3D scan of the dental arches, an impression, or a plaster model. All tooth movement is performed digitally, and the trays are fabricated from a series of 3D-printed models. For instance,

In May 2022, Align Technology announced the launch of its new Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) integration feature for ClinCheck digital treatment planning software. The CBCT integration feature enables doctors to diagnose and treat a broader range of cases with Invisalign clear aligners.

In July 2021, 3M Oral Care announced the introduction of its Clarity Aligners Flex + Force: a new aligner system that empowers orthodontists to choose from two unique aligner materials.

Increasing Cases of Malocclusions Fuels the Demand for Clear Aligners

Malocclusion is a medical disorder where the teeth are misaligned or there is incorrect relation between the teeth of the upper and lower dental arches. The incidence of malocclusion is high with variations between various geographic regions and age groups. It is one of the most common dental problems along with dental caries, gingival disease, and dental fluorosis. Clear aligners are used in orthodontist treatment to fix malocclusion and jaw-related problems.

North America Dominates the Clear Aligner Market

From a geographical perspective, North America holds a major market share of the clear aligner market. This can be mainly attributed to the increasing R&D investment by key players, higher adoption of technologically advanced products across all age groups, and the presence of key players in the region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Clear Aligner Market

Some of the key players operating in the clear aligner market are Align Technology Inc., DynaFlex, Dentsply Sirona Inc., SmileDirectClub, Straumann Group, Danaher, 3M, and Ormco Corporation, among others.

Companies Adopting Organic & Inorganic Growth Strategies to Increase their Market Share in Clear Aligner Market

Players operating in the global clear aligner market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner higher market share.

For instance,

In February 2022, OraPharma announced the launch of its OraFit custom clear aligner system intended for correcting malocclusion.

announced the launch of its OraFit custom clear aligner system intended for correcting malocclusion. In February 2022, Ormco Corporation announced the launch of its Spark Clear Aligners Release 12, offering novel clinical enhancements, product optimization, and more flexibility, efficiency, and control.

The increasing prevalence of dental problems such as crooked teeth, growing incidence of malocclusions cases, rising adoption of clear aligners across all age groups, technological advancements in clear aligner products, and the increasing demand for customized clear aligners for orthodontic treatment are some of the key factors driving the global clear aligner market.

