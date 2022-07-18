Smart Food Market Size Predicted to Increase at a Positive CAGR | Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arla Foods, Aveka,Inc.

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart food market is expected to reach a market size of USD 940.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing investments by food processing companies for development of enhanced food preservation techniques, packaging, and high nutritional value food products. Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes are among other factors driving demand for smart food options among a growing global consumer base.

The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Smart Food industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Some Key Highlights

In November 2020, Cargill announced investment into Health for Life Capital II fund of Seventure Partners. The Health for Life capital II Fund of Seventure Partners supports the microbiome revolution in the areas of nutrition and health. The investment is expected to help Cargill in bringing more relevant products to the market in the functional food arena.

The dairy products segment accounted for largest market share of 31.0% in 2020. Increasing consumption of dairy products among a global consumer base is driving growth of the smart food market, and this is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Functional food segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The health promoting properties of functional ingredients is boosting demand for functional foods among the health-conscious consumer base.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Healthcare Business Intelligence industry are:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arla Foods, Aveka, Inc., Balchem Corporation, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Firmenich SA, Ingredion Incorporated, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), and Kellogg Company.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart food market on the basis of end products, food type, and region:

End Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Dairy products

Bakery products

Meat products

Confectionary

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others

Food type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Encapsulated Food

Functional Food

Genetically Modified Food

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Smart Food Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Smart Food market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

