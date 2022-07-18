Route 18 Closure in Albion, Erie County Rescheduled

Route 18 (State Street) in the borough of Albion, Erie County will now be closed to through traffic beginning on July 20, 2022 to allow for railroad work.

CN Transportation will be fixing the railroad crossing near the intersection of Canal Street and Water Street along Route 18

The closure is expected to remain in place through July 24, 2022 and a detour will be posted using Route 18, Route 20, and Route 6N.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

# # #



