Daytime Closures Planned for Bethel-New Wilmington Road/Keel Ridge Road in Mercer County

Bethel-New Wilmington Road/Keel Ridge Road (Route 3011) in Mercer County will have daytime closures as needed to complete pipe replacements beginning next week.



Portions of the roadway will be closed to through traffic from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM on weekdays, weather permitting and as needed. The work is scheduled to take place between Valley View Drive in Wilmington Township to Frampton Road in the City of Hermitage from July 25 to August 25, 2022.

Work will be completed by PennDOT employees from the Mercer maintenance facility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

