E Skin Market Projected to Surpass USD 34.9 Billion During the 2022-2030 Forecast | Emergen Research

E Skin Market Size – USD 6.3 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from healthcare sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global e-skin market size reached USD 6.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for e-skin as an alternative skin coupled with 3D printing and artificial intelligence has garnered interest in the field of health monitoring, drug delivery, and therapeutic uses, and increasing investments in Research & Development (R&D) by market players are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

Leading Key Players Operating in the E Skin Market Includes:

Medidata Solutions, Intellisense Technology, Plastic Logic GmbH, Rotex Global, LLC, Smartlifeinc Limited, VivaLNK, Inc., Xenoma Inc., Xsensio, Chrono Therapeutics Inc., and iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Photovoltaics systems segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The adoption of photovoltaics systems in skin patches and sensors is increasing owing to their greater efficiency and effectiveness over traditional patches. photovoltaics systems can meet the requirements for e-skin owing to their comfortability, lightweight, compatibility, and print technology.

Tactile sensors segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate during the forecast period. Tactile sensors provide robots with multifunctional tactile sensing capabilities such as touch recognition, objects manipulation, and self-protection, which makes them attractive owing to their intelligent sensing abilities.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major companies providing e-skin-based products, increasing usage of e-skin patches in numerous applications such as biomedical, industrial robotics, artificial prosthetics, and others are factors expected to boost growth of the market during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global e-skin market on the basis of product, component, sensor type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Electronic skinsuit

Electronic patches

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Stretchable circuits

Photovoltaics system

Stretchable conductors

Electro-active polymers

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Tactile sensors

Chemical sensors

Electrophysiological sensors

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Health monitoring systems

Drug Delivery Systems

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook of E Skin Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

