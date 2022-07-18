Secretary of State Blinken to Host the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report Launch Ceremony

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will release the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP Report) on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm EDT in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the U.S. Department of State.

The TIP Report is the U.S. government’s principal diplomatic and diagnostic tool to guide relations with foreign governments on human trafficking. It is also the world’s most comprehensive resource of governmental anti-trafficking efforts and reflects the U.S. government’s commitment to global leadership on this key human rights, law enforcement, and national security issue. As required by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, the TIP Report assesses government efforts around the world to combat human trafficking and highlights strategies to address this crime and protect the victims. This year’s report, the 22nd installment, includes narratives for 188 countries and territories, including the United States.

During the ceremony, Secretary Blinken will announce the 2022 TIP Report Heroes, individuals from around the world whose tireless efforts have made a lasting impact on the fight against human trafficking. Following the ceremony, the honorees will engage with American communities and organizations committed to ending human trafficking through the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

This event will be pooled press coverage and livestreamed on www.state.gov .

The Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Acting Director Kari Johnstone will also deliver remarks and take questions in the Briefing Room at the top of the Department Press Briefing.

Instructions for embargoed access to the report will be sent to members of the press on July 19 at 6:30 a.m. EDT.

For more information, please contact the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons at J-TIPCommunicationsStaff@ state.gov. Learn more at http://www.state.gov/j/tip/ and follow us at @JTIP_State and @USdos.Jtip to find out how we are helping to #EndHumanTrafficking.

For more information on the TIP Report Heroes International Visitor Leadership Program, please contact ECA-Press@state.gov.