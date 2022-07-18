Development and Operations Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for improving efficiency of operational processes and increasing focus on reducing capital and operational expenditure are some key factors

Development and Operations Market Size – USD 6.47 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.4%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of cloud-based services” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Development and Operations (DevOps) market size reached USD 6.47 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for improving efficiency of operational processes is a key factor expected to increase demand for DevOps solutions. Adoption of DevOps practices enables an organization to deliver software services continuously and rapidly with the help of automated tools that help operations and development teams to coordinate effectively.

Highlights of The Development and Operations Market Report:

Large enterprise segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR owing to increasing demand for agile development cycles in order to ensure continuous development and integration of software and adoption of standardized DevOps practices to increase profitability and scalability in large enterprises, thereby facilitating the rapid revenue CAGR of the segment.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to cost-effective deployment solutions as well as reduced financial burden of installing and running software on local servers within the building of the organization.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share in the DevOps market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of major companies providing DevOps such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., are among others in the region.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., VersionOne Inc., Dell EMC, HP Inc., and Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Emergen Research has segmented global DevOps market on the basis of component, enterprise, application, deployment, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Management

Continuous Business Planning

Testing and Development

DevOps Analytics

Delivery

Continuous Integration

Software Delivery Management

Operations

Continuous Deployment

Monitoring & Performance Management

Services

Container Services

API Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Government

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Development and Operations Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

