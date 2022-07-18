Agricultural Robotics Market Growth Factors, Technological Advancement, Trends by Manufacturers And Forecast 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 4.81 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.3%, Market Trends – High demand from North America

Increasing government support toward adoption of automation in the agricultural sector is driving revenue growth of the agricultural robotics market ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural robotics market size reached USD 4.81 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for modernized farming processes and expanding population and increasing labor shortage are encouraging automation and are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Rising awareness among farmers regarding the advantages of agricultural robots for sustainable farming is expected to boost adoption of AR during the forecast period. In fields, robotic cameras and sensors are used for identifying pests, detecting weeds, parasites or diseases, and others. Artificial Intelligence (AI) sensor can spot and target weeds, and after that, it determines suitable herbicides. Sensors are usually selective, meaning they only spray herbicides on the affected region. This leads to reduced usage of herbicides and results in less harmful impact on the environment. Small robots are able to spray bio-pesticides on targeted parts and are effective in removing weeds without harming other useful insects such as bees. Furthermore, soil and water sources remain unpolluted. Rapid development in agricultural robotics is driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 13 April 2021, Carbon Robotics launched autonomous third-generation weeding robots into the farming industry.

The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. The agricultural robotics report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Milking robot segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to benefits such as cost-efficiency, higher flexibility, and higher frequency of milking times compared to conventional milking process. Conventional milking process requires minimal manual labor, and therefore, agricultural robotics automation can shift labor focus to other various areas of farm management and AR can complete the task more efficiently by taking less amount of time which are key factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

The outdoor segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Rising adoption of agricultural robotics by farmers and increasing use of driverless tractors, weeding robots, and fruit harvesters owing to various advantages is driving revenue growth of the segment. Rising innovation of outdoor harvesting robots such as nanotechnology, materials science, and mechatronics not only detects and analyzes ripeness of fruits but also grasps and detaches them without damaging them, resulting in high adoption by farmers to reduce revenue loss caused by human error.

The field crops segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. In fields, robotic cameras and sensors are used in identifying pests, detecting weeds, detecting parasites or diseases, and many more. AI sensor can spot and target weeds, and after that, it determines suitable herbicides. Sensors are usually selective, such that they only spray herbicides on the affected region. This leads to reduced usage of herbicides and results in less harmful impact on the environment, which are the key factors boosting revenue growth of the segment.

The dairy and livestock management segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing demand for dairy products is boosting demand for robots in dairy management. These robots have the capacity to observe cattle health and help to reduce spread of diseases among farm animals.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to growing labor scarcity and high labor expenses in the region, robotics and automation are being used to improve production and maintain quality standards. North America is also a potential market for driverless tractors because it is one of the main markets for auto-steering tractors. For instance, on 4 January 2022, John Deere, a manufacturer of agricultural equipment in the United States, launched its latest autonomous farming tool: a hardware and software package that combines machine learning with the company's GPS-powered auto-steer capabilities to produce a totally autonomous tractor.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Deere & Company, Trimble Inc, Agco Corporation, Lely Industries N.V., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Agribotix LLC, AGROBOT, Harvest Automation, Naio Technologies, and IBM Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural robotics market on the basis of type, farming environment, farm produce, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Milking Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) / Drones

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting System

Others

Farming Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Indoor

Outdoor

Farm Produce Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Field Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy and Livestock

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Field Farming

Harvest Management

Soil Management

Dairy and Livestock Management

Pruning Management

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Agricultural Robotics market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Agricultural Robotics market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Agricultural Robotics market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Agricultural Robotics market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Agricultural Robotics Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

