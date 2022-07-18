Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Anticipated to Register $3,482.8 Million and Grow at 8.8% CAGR in the 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

A surge in demand for recycled products is a significant factor driving the market demand.

Market Size – USD 1,767.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends –Growth of the automotive industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 3,482.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The lithium-ion battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, marine, power, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment. Recycling and reusing the constituents in used batteries further aids in conserving natural resources; therefore, propelling the market growth for recycled lithium-ion battery market.

The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is propelled by the rising demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles that make extensive use of lithium ion batteries. Growing demand of such vehicles results in a price rise of materials such as lithium, used in batteries, hence driving the profitability of firms in lithium-ion battery recycling market. Consistent technological advancements in the recycling of lithium-ion battery recycling attributed to ground breaking efforts have enhanced the effectiveness of the recycling process.

However, factors including safety concerns associated with used battery storage and transportation hamper the growth of the market.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The lithium-ion battery recycling market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions' development status.

Overview of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Report:

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry

Prominent Players Analysed in the Report:

Key participants include Retriev Technologies Inc., Glencore International AG, American Manganese Inc., Sitrasa, Li-Cycle Corporation, Raw Materials Company Inc., Neometals Ltd., Fortum OYJ, Umicore, Lithium Recycling Inc., among others.

Get a sample of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/109

Emergen Research has segmented the global lithium-ion battery recycling market on the basis of battery type, industry vertical, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Marine

Power

Industrial

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/109

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Benefits of Purchasing Keyword Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Plastic Additives Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-additives-market

Spine X Ray And Computed Tomography Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spine-x-ray-and-computed-tomography-market

Aquaponics And Hydroponic Systems And Equipment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aquaponics-and-hydroponic-systems-and-equipment-market

Acid Chlorides Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acid-chlorides-market

Electric Vehicle Battery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

Orthopedics Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedics-devices-market

Radiation Dose Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-dose-management-market

Orthodontics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthodontics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size Worth USD 3,482.8 Million by 2027