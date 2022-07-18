Smart Retail Market Size is projected to reach USD 145.85 Billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.9%: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of smart retail in the packaging sector is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Market Size – USD 23.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.9%, Market Trends – Rising Popularity of Smart Retail due to its Multi-Feature Interface ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart retail market size reached USD 23.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing adoption of modern technological advancements is a major driving factor behind the revenue growth of the global market. Besides, the multiple features and benefits offered by smart retail solutions are expected to create several opportunities for major market players. Blank screens provide no value to the customer experience, and generic Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) information is less than ideal and causes visual clutter in stores. Customers can interact with in-store gadgets during synchronized take-over moments, which can speed the route to purchase for purpose-driven customers shopping for something specific. Smart retail technology's behavior-based analytics can be extremely useful for resource management and cost control. Digital price tags save money by eliminating the hard costs of printed labels and streamlining a low-value process, allowing salespeople to focus on more important tasks. In-store ads that aren't working can be promptly spotted and adjusted to improve their efficacy. Carriers can also concentrate on successful initiatives and scale them across their whole footprint to optimize impact.

The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global smart retail market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report. The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global smart retail market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others.

Top competitors of the Smart Retail Market profiled in the report include:

Walmart Inc., Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, NVIDIA Corporation. Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Google LLC.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The robotics segment is expected to register considerable growth. The use of autonomous robots mainly trollies and delivery racks in retail stores are gaining popularity due to their speed, productivity, and ease of use.

The market in North America is expected to register considerable growth due to the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) to enhance the efficiency of distribution channels and communication networks

On 16 March 2021, Sensormatic Solutions, a division of Johnson Controls, has teamed together with Intel to digitally change retail and improve the customer experience. As a result of the partnership, customers may make well-informed business decisions, resulting in good outcomes.

The hardware segment is expected to register a steady growth throughout the forecast period due to the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) to accumulate data through several access points and enhanced communication through Bluetooth beacons

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the Smart Retail market on the basis of solution, application, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Visual Marketing

Smart Label

Smart Payment System

Robotics

Others

Regional Analysis of the Smart Retail Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Smart Retail market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Smart Retail business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Smart Retail market size and share for the projected period of 2022-2030

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Smart Retail market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

