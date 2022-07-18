5G in Aviation Market Growth 2021 Qualitative Insights, Regional Developments, Key Opportunity, Trends And Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in usage of smart devices and Internet of Things in airports is a key factor driving growth of global 5G in aviation market.

5G in Aviation Market Size – USD 309.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 54.3%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G in aviation market size is expected to reach USD 9.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by increasing demand for faster Internet speeds and surge in usage of smart devices. Rising focus on newer technologies such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency and improve passenger experience in air travel are other key factors expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.

The Global 5G in Aviation Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the 5G in Aviation industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the 5G in Aviation market along with crucial statistical data about the 5G in Aviation market. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The report also studies the key companies of the 5G in Aviation market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyses the key companies operating in the industry:

Nokia Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Huawei, Cisco Systems, Global Eagle Entertainment, Aeromobile Communications, Intelsat, Ericsson, ONEWEB, and Smartsky Networks.

Read more on the global 5G in Aviation market report at:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-in-aviation-market

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the 5G in Aviation market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In February 2020, Nokia deployed 5G private wireless network for virtual inspection trial for Lufthansa Technik, which is a global provider of technical aircraft services. The hyper fast 5G network will eliminate the need for customers to physically attend servicing by allowing seamless video access to the engine overhaul shop floor. This application leverages the usage of fast secure 5G private wireless networking to help improve productivity, operational efficiency, and service.

Small cells make use of short-range, low power wireless transmission systems that cover small proximity areas. Small cells have the ability to handle high data rates for mobile and broadband consumers, for IoT, and high densities of low-power & low-speed devices. This feature makes it ideal for 5G rollout that ensures ultra-speed and latencies in millisecond range.

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) is an evolution to current 4G networks which will provide faster data rates and a better user experience than the existing mobile broadband services. eMBB will enable faster download, in-flight entertainment, real-time video streaming, real-time air-traffic alerts, and ultra-speed Internet access for latent-free cloud access.

The report further divides the 5G in Aviation market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the 5G in Aviation market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G in aviation market on the basis of communication infrastructure, technology, end-use, and region:

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small Cells

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

5G Infrastructure for Airport

Healthcare Air Traffic Control/Air Traffic Management

Agriculture Passenger, Cargo & Baggage

Automotive Demand for 5G Infrastructure for Airport

Retail Communication & Security

Smart Connected Airports

5G Infrastructure for Aircraft

Drone Operations

Flight Operations

Connected Aircrafts

The study segments the 5G in Aviation industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

