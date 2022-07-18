Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share, Size | 2022 - 2027 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global water treatment chemicals market size reached US$ 34.4 Billion in 2021.Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during 2022-2027.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-treatment-chemicals-market/requestsample

Water treatment chemicals are synthetic materials used to eliminate impurities from water to make it fit for industrial and domestic use. They are also utilized to remove suspended particles, fungi, viruses, algae, and bacteria from contaminated ground, sea, and industrial wastewater. Some of the commonly used water treatment chemicals include algicides, muriatic acid, chlorine, chlorine dioxide, and soda ash. They are cost-effective alternatives to reverse osmosis and UV technology, which provides safe and fresh water.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rapid increase in population and constant depletion of freshwater resources owing to industrialization across the globe. This is also increasing the demand for water recycling and treatment techniques to meet the need for fresh and safe water. Besides this, water treatment chemicals are widely employed to treat cooling water, boiler water, raw water, and effluents in power, fertilizer, paper, chemicals, and petrochemicals industries. Furthermore, the growing consciousness regarding the harmful effects of contaminated water among individuals has fueled the need for these chemicals for various applications, including drinking water and swimming pool disinfection.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global water treatment chemicals market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and end-user.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Lonza

The DOW Chemical Company

Snf Floerger

Suez S.A.

Breakup by Type:

Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Biocides and Disinfectants

Ph Adjusters and Softeners

Defoaming Agents

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Municipal

Power

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Buy full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-treatment-chemicals-market

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-biometric-reader-market

India Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-footwear-market

Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/implantable-medical-devices-market

Bluetooth Speaker Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bluetooth-speaker-market

Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-pet-food-market

India Facility Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-facility-management-market

Indian Access Control Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-market

Indian Shrimp Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-shrimp-market

Video Streaming Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/video-streaming-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.