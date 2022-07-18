Hair Styling Market Valuation Worth $32.10 Billion by 2030 - Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hair styling market size reached USD 20.61 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of organic hair styling products is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Demand for organic and natural hair styling products is increasing gradually in recent days. Individuals want to hydrate, protect, and strengthen their hair and many of them prefer to do it using natural ingredients without any chemicals. According to industry experts, organic and natural hair products are rapidly expanding in the market. Rising consumer awareness of adverse effects of synthetic compounds in hair styling products, such as parabens, sulfates, and triclosan, is pushing users to sift on organic hair care and styling products. Various companies are developing organic hair styling products in the recent days. For instance, in October 2020, T-LAB Professional introduced an all-natural styling products collection designed to maintain a healthy beauty routine for user and is helping to achieve a salon look with active organic ingredients. T-LAB Professional is the first company to introduce a professional clean beauty styling product line made up to 99% natural ingredients.

Rising trend to use hair color is expected to drive hair styling market revenue growth. Hair color is widely used by both men and women and millions of people use it today. Hair coloring is not only done by professionals, but it is also a popular cosmetic procedure done at home. Hair color products are now available in the market for various cosmetic applications including covering grey hair, substituting hair color, and enhancing natural color retention. These factors have contributed to an increase in demand for hair color products. According to research, approximately 63 million people used hair dyes in 2020 in U.S. In April 2020, L'Oréal introduces an at-home hair coloring service, due to high demand for hair coloring.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Procter & Gamble, Unilever Plc., L'Oréal S.A., Kao Corporation, Shiseido Company, Limited, Henkel AG & Co., Amorepacific Corporation, Ouai Haircare, Godefroy Beauty, Avon Products Inc., Shu Uemura Art of Hair, and Amka Products (Pty) Ltd.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hair Gels

Hair Mousse

Hair Sprays

Styling Creams

Waxes

Others

Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Female Hair Styling

Male Hair Styling

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hair Coloring

Hair Spa

Hair Straightening

Hair Smoothening

Others

